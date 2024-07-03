Become a Published Author Now With Your Books on Amazon, Flipkart

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the process for starting my book with Aura Profile Management?

Starting your book with us is simple. Contact us through our website or phone, and one of our representatives will guide you through the initial steps. We’ll discuss your book idea, assign a suitable ghostwriter, and begin the collaborative process.

2. How do I communicate with my ghostwriter?

You can communicate with your ghostwriter via WhatsApp. Regular updates and brainstorming sessions are encouraged to ensure your book meets your expectations.

3. What if I’m not satisfied with a chapter or section of my book?

Your satisfaction is our priority. If you’re not happy with any part of your book, you can discuss revisions with your ghostwriter until you’re satisfied with the outcome.

4. How long does the writing and publishing process take?

The timeline can vary depending on the complexity of your book and your availability for reviews and discussions. On average, the entire process can take between 2 to 3 months.

5. Will I retain the rights to my book?

Yes, you retain all rights to your book. Our services are designed to help you achieve your publishing goals while ensuring you maintain full ownership of your work.

6. How do you ensure my book reaches a wide audience?

If you purchase are Book publishing plus book marketing package, our comprehensive marketing and promotional strategies are designed to maximize your book’s visibility. From book launches and press releases to social media campaigns, we use a variety of tools to reach your target audience.

7. What is the cost of your services?

Our services are customized based on your specific needs and goals. Contact us for a detailed quote and to discuss the best package for your project. The starting price of Book Writing and Book publishing is Rs. 40,000/-. This package consists of all your writing, publishing and listing on Amazon but is without any promotion, press release or marketing.

8. Do you offer support after my book is published?

Absolutely! We offer continuous support even after your book is published. This includes ongoing marketing efforts, sales tracking, and promotional strategies to keep your book relevant in the market.

Become a Published Author Now

Ready to make your dream of becoming an author a reality? Don’t wait any longer. Contact Aura Profile Management today and embark on your journey to becoming a published author. With our personalized ghostwriting, comprehensive publishing, and effective promotional services, we’ll help you create a book that stands out and reaches readers worldwide.

