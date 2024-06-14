CasinoDays Review 2024 | Top India Casino Tested

In this CasinoDays review, we discuss an online casino site that is becoming increasingly popular in India.
Based on our personal experience and analysis, we have rated CasinoDays 9 out of 10. See how we rated eight major parameters to help you make an informed decision. In the sections that follow, we will elaborate on this rating.
Claim the CasinoDays welcome bonus up to ₹1,00,000 >>
For a thorough CasinoDays.com review, we will start with various features of the online casino site. Armed with a Curacao licence, Casino Days has a legitimate presence in India. Not only does the operator accept users from India, but it also allows payments in Indian rupees. For new users, there is a reliable CasinoDays bonus with a relatively low qualifying deposit.
With a vast library of games, the casino - including a live casino section - has everything a casino buff would want. Indian players love the availability of Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. Further, the casino site has a downloadable app for Android devices. Using the app, a user can play his favourite casino games on the go. The app has a user-intuitive design to allow even a new player to navigate easily through its features.
With easy payments and withdrawals, the site has responsive customer support to address users' grievances. The operator offers a safe and secure gambling environment. Further, the use of cutting-edge encryption and data protection technologies helps to protect user information.
It is also worth noting that CasinoDays India won the EGR Operator Rising Star Award in 2023. This is proof of the dedication and commitment of the operator’s team in providing an exceptional experience to players. Here are scores compiled based on our personal experience.
With the ratings among parameters ranging between a low 8 and a high 10, we believe that CasinoDays deserves an overall rating of 9. In the subsections below, we have elaborated on the ratings we have given for each parameter.
We have rated the Casino Days welcome bonus 10 out of 10. Players from India can avail of an exclusive welcome offer. Here is what they can claim across their first three deposits:
● On the user’s first deposit, they can get a 100% match bonus up to ₹50,000.
● After the second deposit, they can avail of a 50% reload bonus up to ₹25,000.
● On the third deposit, they can enjoy another 50% reload bonus up to ₹25,000.100% bonus up to ₹1,00,000 cash. It only takes a minute.
The minimum deposit amount to claim this offer is ₹500. Before they can withdraw the bonus amount, users must fulfil certain wagering conditions. Under these conditions, users must wager 35 times the bonus amount. Remember, the offer is valid for 7 days from the date of account creation. Further, the offer is available only to residents of India.
The offer is subject to general terms and conditions specified on the operator’s site. Also, the minimum deposit requirement is relatively low, while the bonus amount offered is relatively high. And not many comparable sites can match these features in their welcome bonus offers.
Based on the number and variety of games offered in the casino section, we have given a 10 out 10 rating. With over 5,000 games offered, the casino section has something to entertain every type of casino buff. For example, casino fans can play their favourite slots, jackpots and live casino games.
CasinoDays sources its casino games from some of the best software developers in the industry. These include Evolution, Bombay Live, Ezugi, and Spribe. Others include slot game developers such as Play’n GO, Push Gaming, and TopSpin Games.
Further, CasinoDays offers a range of over 3,400 slot games including popular slots such as Book of Dead, Super Sixer, Razor returns, among others. Additionally, there are also popular crash games, such as Aviator, Mines, Maverick, Turbo Plinko and Magnify Man.
We believe that the live casino section deserves a rating of 9 out of 10. The live casino section includes 400 different live casino games, online slots, game shows, live roulette, and live baccarat. It also has a variety of games, including Crash Games. Moreover, Indian players can enjoy Casino Days in Hindi. The platform includes popular Indian favourites like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and Hindi Roulette.
The most popular live casino offerings include Crazy Time, Lightning Roulette, Auto-Roulette, XXXTreme Lightning Roulette. Other popular titles include Monopoly Live, Funky Time, Dragon Tiger, Lightning Dice, MONOPOLY Big Baller, and Super Andar Bahar. All in all, casino buffs from India are guaranteed a smooth live casino experience thanks to easy navigability.
We have given CasinoDays a rating of 9 out of 10 on win rate. This is another term for return to player (RTP), which reflects the profitability of gambling on slots. CasinoDays has a decent win rate upwards of 96% thanks to slots from such leading developers as Play n’GO and Push Gaming.
The win rate could have exceeded 97% on average if the casino had included slots from Pragmatic Play. However, as things stand, the win rate is reasonably high, comparable with those of the best competitors.
We have given a rating of 9 out of 10 for the mobile experience offered at CasinoDays India.
India players can boost their gaming experience by downloading the official CasinoDays casino apk on their Android devices!
Our CasinoDays app review would be incomplete without mention of its intuitive design that guarantees easy functionality.
The casino app download allows users to dive into a world of slots and live casino games. Using their mobile devices, Indian users can play popular games such as Crazy Time, Lightning Roulette, and Monopoly Live. Additionally, via the casino app, users can take part in thrilling raffles. Users of the app can also make secure deposits and withdrawals.
Users of iOS devices can access a mobile version of the casino site. Both the mobile app and the mobile site allow users to perform every function that’s possible on the desk-top site.
We have given a rating of 9 out of 10 for the payment methods offered at CasinoDays. The operator offers every method that is popular in India. These include UPI-based methods, such as Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay. Also, there are several e-wallets, including Neteller and Skrill. Apart from cards and bank transfer options, users can also use cryptocurrency payment modes.
For an Indian user, UPI is arguably the best payment mode. Most Indians already use this mode so there is virtually no set up time. As the payments are directly reflected on the user’s account, it is a safe method.
We have awarded CasinoDays a rating of 9 out of 10 for its withdrawals section. As already stated, there are many methods for withdrawing funds. These include UPI-based methods and e-wallets such as Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, AstroPay, Jeton and ecoPayz. Just like payments, users can also choose to withdraw funds via crypto and bank transfer modes.
Barring cards and netbanking, all other methods may be used for withdrawals in a hassle-free way. Withdrawals via e-wallets are the fastest, often resulting in the instant receipt of funds by a player. Although, most methods allow withdrawals to go through in 24 to 48 hours. In the case of bank transfers, withdrawals could take between 1 and 5 working days.
We have given CasinoDays India a rating of 8 out of 10 for its customer support options. CasinoDays offers round-the-clock customer support via its 24/7 live chat. Thus, players who seek email support can reach the operator at support@casinodays.com, anytime.
There is also a FAQ page that addresses the most common queries. While the customer support options are responsive and decent, we observe that there is no telephone support.
In the concluding section of our CasinoDays review, we summarise our findings during our use of the casino site.
Based on our personal experience, here are the best features of the site:
● The casino site welcomes Indian users and processes payments in Indian rupees.
● A user-friendly multilingual site with a Hindi version.
● Many promotions, including free spins and a notable casino bonus welcome offer.
● A comprehensive library of games to satisfy every Indian player.
● A great CasinoDays live casino section with Indian games such as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar.
● A decent win rate upwards of 96%.
● Further, a downloadable casino app for Android devices, with a mobile site for iPhone devices.
● Popular Indian payment options with easy withdrawals.
● 24/7 customer support.
● Encryption technology to safeguard user data.
● Use of RNG to guarantee fair play.
All in all, despite minor glitches, such as no telephone support, we had a great casino experience on CasinoDays. We recommend this comprehensive casino site as a perfect destination for casino buffs from India.
In the final section of our CasinoDays review, we answer some frequently asked questions.
Players can avail a welcome bonus offer of ₹100,000 from CasinoDays. The offer, which is more of a reload bonus, is spread across a user’s first three deposits. With a minimum deposit of only ₹500, the offer is comparable with the best in the industry.
CasinoDays is available in India and welcomes players from India. Furthermore, the operator accepts deposits in Indian rupees.
Users can withdraw their CasinoDays winnings via numerous payment methods. These include UPI, e-wallets, crypto, and bank transfer.
Yes, CasinoDays is legit. The operator possesses a Curacao licence and makes sure that users’ deposits and personal information are safe and secure. Unsurprisingly, the site is a trusted name in online gaming that is enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.
Note: Access to gambling products may be restricted in certain countries or states. Please ensure that your use of the products complies with the applicable laws in your state.
These products are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.