CasinoDays Review 2024 | Top India Casino Tested

For a thorough CasinoDays.com review, we will start with various features of the online casino site. Armed with a Curacao licence, Casino Days has a legitimate presence in India. Not only does the operator accept users from India, but it also allows payments in Indian rupees. For new users, there is a reliable CasinoDays bonus with a relatively low qualifying deposit.

With a vast library of games, the casino - including a live casino section - has everything a casino buff would want. Indian players love the availability of Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. Further, the casino site has a downloadable app for Android devices. Using the app, a user can play his favourite casino games on the go. The app has a user-intuitive design to allow even a new player to navigate easily through its features.

With easy payments and withdrawals, the site has responsive customer support to address users' grievances. The operator offers a safe and secure gambling environment. Further, the use of cutting-edge encryption and data protection technologies helps to protect user information.

It is also worth noting that CasinoDays India won the EGR Operator Rising Star Award in 2023. This is proof of the dedication and commitment of the operator’s team in providing an exceptional experience to players. Here are scores compiled based on our personal experience.