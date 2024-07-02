Clear Premium Water is setting new benchmarks in packaged water industry

Founded in 2010 by Nayan Shah, Clear Premium Water is committed to providing consumers with pure, refreshing and responsibly sourced bottled water. The company stands out with its square-shaped premium packaging and vertical labelling, designed to provide a sophisticated look while enhancing brand visibility. It also offers co-branding opportunities, allowing businesses to customize the bottles with their own branding, delivering a unique and personalized customer experience.

Dedicated to the environment, Clear Premium Water has significantly reduced its carbon footprint through a series of initiatives. Its plant in Surat, a zero-discharge and green facility, uses 40% less PET for its 200 ml bottles compared to other companies, reducing annual plastic consumption by a significant number.

The company has rolled out initiatives like tree plantations, using recycled materials, renewable energy sources for manufacturing and sustainable packaging alternatives. It has also pledged to reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, and dispose of responsibly, reinforcing its dedication to sustainability.

“Clear Premium Water is not only known for its impeccable quality standards and the purity it delivers with every bottle of water, but also for its conscious values and commitment to sustainability. As we expand, our dedication to the environment and sustainability only grows. We have set a target of becoming net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 and making a positive environmental impact,” said Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO of Clear Premium Water.

Last year, Clear Premium Water welcomed Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador, significantly boosting its market presence and brand recall.

Under Mr. Shah’s leadership, Clear Premium Water has rapidly expanded its footprint across India, serving clients across segments and establishing a robust national presence. The company serves more than 1,600 HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering) clients and five airlines. It is expanding its retail network from one lakh outlets to 1.75 lakh outlets by March and the number of manufacturing facilities from 40 to 50.

Clear Premium Water caters to various needs with multiple bottle sizes, including 200 ml, 300 ml, 500 ml, 750 ml, 1 litre, 2 litre, 5 litre, and 20 litre. The company’s robust distribution network ensures that these products are readily available nationwide.

Clear Premium Water prides itself on its impeccable quality standards, innovative packaging and commitment to sustainability, and continues to lead the industry with its conscious living values and responsible practices.