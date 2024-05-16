Dr. Dinesh Shahra pays heartfelt tribute to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his birthday event in Bangalore

“Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is an ambassador of peace and human values and has touched lives across the world. Participating in his birthday celebrations and this opportunity to wish him in person feel like a divine blessing,” said Dr. Shahra.

The highlight of the celebration was the rendition of the song “Jai Jai Gurudev”, composed by Dr. Shahra, encapsulating Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s teachings and wisdom, and serving as a tribute to his enduring legacy.

Dr. Shahra further showcased his respect and admiration for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar through his book “Sanatan Avatar”, which is not only a heartfelt tribute to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s timeless teachings but also serves as a guiding light for those on the path of self-discovery and seeking spiritual enlightenment.