Tension in Karnataka's Haveri district over Waqf land claim

<p>Haveri (Karnataka): Tension prevailed in Kadkol village in Haveri district late on Wednesday, allegedly over an administrative order to recover <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/waqf">Waqf</a> property, which is supposedly in possession of various people there.</p>.<p>Sources said on Thursday that people ganged up and pelted stones on some individuals, accusing them of being instrumental in registering their properties in the name of Waqf.</p>.<p>Some people were injured and have been hospitalised.</p>.Waqf controversy: BJP raking up issue with eye on bypolls, Maharashtra election, says Karnataka CM.<p>The sources added Waqf and Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan held a meeting on September 3 directing the Haveri district authorities to recover Waqf land.</p>.<p>Accordingly, the officials issued an order on September 7, which enraged the villagers of Kadkol in Savannur Taluk of Haveri, who resorted to violence.</p>.<p>Police sources said a few people have been arrested for attacking families.</p>