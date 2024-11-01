MP girl’s guide on how to become Kannadiga

<p>A new book provides insight into Karnataka and Kannadigas from the perspective of a Gen Z migrant. It is titled ‘Karnatakadalli’.</p>.<p>Twenty-one-year-old Zoya Malik started working on the book earlier this year, after spending three years in the state. Originally from Madhya Pradesh, she moved to Bengaluru in 2021 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology and chemistry.</p>.<p>“When I moved to Bengaluru, many told me the city is hostile towards outsiders. I was under the impression that outsiders and locals did not enjoy a peaceful co-existence. But my experience was different. The city and its people accepted me wholeheartedly. I wanted to share this with people, and urge them to look beyond what they see online,” she tells <em>Metrolife</em>.</p>.<p>A common theme found throughout the book is the ‘importance of effort’. “We can’t expect someone to accept us when we don’t reciprocate the effort. During my early days in Bengaluru, I was stubborn and refused to learn Kannada. But the more time I spent with my classmates and professors, I started to see how unfair it was for me to ask them to not speak in Kannada around me. I knew I had to make an effort. Throughout the book, I urge people to swap ‘Kannada gothilla’ with ‘Kannada kalitha iddini’,” she explains. </p>.A small-town Kannadiga brings India its first Miss Universal Petite crown.<p>Today, Zoya speaks Kannada fluently. “It took me some time. Online apps weren’t helpful. I picked up most of what I know by conversing with locals. The smile on an ajji’s or autoricksaw driver’s face when they saw me making an effort, made it worth the effort,” she adds.</p>.<p>In the book, Zoya has documented her travels across Karnataka — covering Mysuru, Mangaluru, Madikeri, and more. She explores the cuisines, languages, and traditions found across the state.</p>.<p>Speaking about the values she picked up from the state and its people, she shares, “Kannadigas value their culture. I find that very special. This is missing in some of the north Indian states. Despite the IT boom and modernisation, people haven’t forgotten their roots.”</p>.<p><em>‘Karnatakadalli’, Rs 149, is available online.</em></p>