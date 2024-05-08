Eternal Prosperity: Embracing the Ashta Lakshmi Kurma this Akshaya Tritiya

A Ritual of Worship: Revering the Divine Form

To worship the Ashta Laxmi Kurma and invite positivity into your space, you can follow these steps:

· Place the idol in the east direction of your home or office for auspicious energy.

· Optimal days for placing the idol are Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, known for their beneficial vibrations.

· Cleanse the idol with water from the Gandaki river or Gangajal to purify and renew its energy.

· Perform "Abhishekam," a ritual bathing of the idol, with Panchgavya or your chosen fruit juice twice weekly.

· Dry the idol with a clean cloth and position it on the Kurma Yantra stand, ensuring it's ready for worship.

· Apply a sandalwood paste tika on the idol for sanctity and place a tulsi leaf to invoke purity.

· Recite the Ashta Laxmi Kurma Stotram, a hymn of praise to encapsulate your devotion.

· Offer dhoop or agarbatti, creating an aromatic ambiance for your prayers.

· Present offerings of sweets, fruits, and other food items as a gesture of goodwill and sustenance.

· Vocalize your wishes in front of the idol, articulating your desires to the universe.

· After worship, you may place the idol near the entrance or in a common area, while the Yantra stand should be kept in the puja room facing east.

The Legacy of C. Krishniah Chetty Group

The Ashta Laxmi Kurma idol is more than an object of reverence—it is a slice of history, a piece of tradition that the C. Krishniah Chetty Group has lovingly crafted for those who cherish the convergence of cultural legacy and devout spirituality.

This Akshaya Tritiya, let us welcome the Ashta Laxmi Kurma into our lives, let it stand guard at our thresholds, and let it fill our beings with the eightfold blessings of Goddess Laxmi. It is an opportunity to honour the divine, to weave the threads of spirituality into our daily lives, and to affirm our commitment to a legacy of faith and prosperity.

To know more about the limited edition Ashta LaxmiKurma, please click the link below- https://bit.ly/ashta-lakshmi-kurma

Where: C. Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jeweller Showrooms

Online: https://www.ckcjewellers.com/ckc/search/ashta+lakshmi+kurma