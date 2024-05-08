Eternal Prosperity: Embracing the Ashta Lakshmi Kurma this Akshaya Tritiya

New Delhi (India), May 8: In the splendid tradition of celebrating Akshaya Tritiya, the C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, with its rich heritage of 155 years, has introduced the Ashta Laxmi Kurma idol. This limited-edition creation, embodies the essence of auspiciousness and ancient wisdom encapsulated within a work of artistic brilliance.
The Auspicious Kurma: An Emblem of Stability and Strength
In the rich tapestry of Hindu mythology, the Kurma avatar symbolises the unwavering strength that upholds the universe. This second incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the Dashavatara is renowned for its association with cosmic balance and the churning of the ocean, signifying the pursuit of divine truth and the gift of immortality. The Ashta Laxmi Kurma is not merely an silver idol; it's a symbol of the stability and endurance required to navigate the ocean of life's challenges.
The Vastu Resonance of Ashta Laxmi Kurma
Incorporating this silver idol into your personal space aligns with the principles of Vaastu Shastra, promising to infuse your surroundings with tranquillity and longevity. The very presence of the Ashta Laxmi Kurma is said to resonate with the energies of perseverance, willpower, and prosperity, enhancing the lives of those who welcome it into their homes and offices.
The Essence of the Ashta Laxmi Kurma
The Ashta Laxmi Kurma idol, meticulously crafted by the C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, embodies a rich tapestry of spiritual significance and artistic excellence, specially released for Akshaya Tritiya. Cast from 92.5 sterling silver, the idol's surface dazzles with a 24kt gold plating, elegantly detailed with the engraved figures of Lord Vishnu and the goddess Lakshmi, enhancing its divine aura. Adorning the idol’s eyes, rubies gleam with vibrant life, symbolising foresight and clarity, while emeralds grace its neck, emitting the calm of profound wisdom. This idol is not only a piece of religious art but also a symbol of cosmic balance and the eternal truths depicted through its connection to the Kurma avatar, Vishnu's second form.
The Ashta Laxmi Kurma Yantra: A Conduit of Positive Energy
Accompanied by a Kurma yantra, this idol becomes a powerful conduit for attracting positive energy. By placing it in the auspicious east or north corners, one invites an ethereal shield that guards against negativity, while cultivating the virtues of patience, wealth, and happiness.
A Ritual of Worship: Revering the Divine Form
To worship the Ashta Laxmi Kurma and invite positivity into your space, you can follow these steps:
· Place the idol in the east direction of your home or office for auspicious energy.
· Optimal days for placing the idol are Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, known for their beneficial vibrations.
· Cleanse the idol with water from the Gandaki river or Gangajal to purify and renew its energy.
· Perform "Abhishekam," a ritual bathing of the idol, with Panchgavya or your chosen fruit juice twice weekly.
· Dry the idol with a clean cloth and position it on the Kurma Yantra stand, ensuring it's ready for worship.
· Apply a sandalwood paste tika on the idol for sanctity and place a tulsi leaf to invoke purity.
· Recite the Ashta Laxmi Kurma Stotram, a hymn of praise to encapsulate your devotion.
· Offer dhoop or agarbatti, creating an aromatic ambiance for your prayers.
· Present offerings of sweets, fruits, and other food items as a gesture of goodwill and sustenance.
· Vocalize your wishes in front of the idol, articulating your desires to the universe.
· After worship, you may place the idol near the entrance or in a common area, while the Yantra stand should be kept in the puja room facing east.
The Legacy of C. Krishniah Chetty Group
The Ashta Laxmi Kurma idol is more than an object of reverence—it is a slice of history, a piece of tradition that the C. Krishniah Chetty Group has lovingly crafted for those who cherish the convergence of cultural legacy and devout spirituality.
This Akshaya Tritiya, let us welcome the Ashta Laxmi Kurma into our lives, let it stand guard at our thresholds, and let it fill our beings with the eightfold blessings of Goddess Laxmi. It is an opportunity to honour the divine, to weave the threads of spirituality into our daily lives, and to affirm our commitment to a legacy of faith and prosperity.
