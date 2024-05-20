NGT raps Palike for providing misleading info about lake 

Bengaluru: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reprimanded the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for submitting an incorrect report about the Yele Mallappa Chetty lake in KR Puram.
While the BBMP claimed to have removed debris, fenced the lake, and appointed marshals, the petitioner's counsel presented photographs to the NGT, showing a different situation at the waterbody.
The NGT directed the BBMP to file an updated status report, warning that failure to do so would be considered dereliction of duty by BBMP officials and the Minor Irrigation Department, potentially leading to penalties for the officers in charge.
The tribunal also ordered the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to inspect the lake and file a report. These directives were issued on May 14.
Local residents are disappointed with the BBMP's handling of the lake. Although fencing work has begun, residents report an increase in debris dumping near the waterbody.
Published 20 May 2024, 01:09 IST