From Pixels to Plates: Mykos’ Tribute to Greek Culture

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 21: Besides being the global startup hub, the bustling yet busy city is known for its vibrant culinary culture. Adding another gem to its crown, the town now hosts the exquisite Mykos Craft Kitchen & Bar, offering an exquisite dining and refreshing experience.

At Mykos, diners embark on an odyssey that awakens the senses and ignites the imagination. The moment guests step inside, they are enveloped in an atmosphere that blends the timeless grandeur of Hellenic culture with the dynamic energy of Bangalore. Exquisite murals and sculptures transport visitors to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean.

Mykos aims to transcend mere dining, inviting guests to become part of a grand narrative that has inspired civilisations for millennia. Beyond its solemn ambience and aesthetic charm, the restaurant's culinary offerings set it apart.

The menu at Mykos presents a symphony of flavours that pay homage to the rich traditions of Greek cuisine while embracing global influences. Guests can indulge in authentic dishes like spanakopita, capturing the essence of Mediterranean tradition, or savour the decadent baklava cheesecake, a delightful fusion of timeless and contemporary flavours.

Complementing the food is a selection of signature cocktails inspired by Greek mythology, including the Medusa, Artemis, and Hermes—these refreshing drinks promise to tantalise taste buds with every sip.

Yet, the true magic of Mykos lies in its ability to transport guests to a realm of enchantment. At the heart of the experience is the captivating Wishing Fountain, where dreams take flight with every coin tossed into its shimmering waters. "By making a wish at our Wishing Fountain, our guests become part of a sacred European ritual that has spanned centuries," explains an employee.

In a world where global consumers seek out Instagram-worthy environments, Mykos has already garnered acclaim, winning Swiggy Restaurant Award 2024 — the "Best Instagrammable Place" recognition in Bengaluru. This accolade highlights the establishment's commitment to creating an immersive and visually stunning experience that captivates the senses and ignites the spirit of adventure.

"Dining at Mykos was like being overwhelmed by Mediterranean aesthetics," recalls Rina Gupta, a regular patron. "The ambience transported me to ancient Greece, and the food was a delightful fusion of authentic flavours and modern twists. It's an experience that lingers long after you've left."

Mykos masterfully intertwines the enchantment of ancient Greek legends with every facet of the dining experience. Beyond the cuisine, guests are drawn into an immersive world, becoming part of the grand narratives that have captivated humanity for ages.

Contact Details:

Address: Banergetta Road, Opposite IIMB, Above Vishal Mart.