How Kshitij Doval's Unhu School Empowers Early-Stage Startups

Doval's first execution failed miserably and while being incubated, he encountered many early stage startup entrepreneurs like him, who had no clear guidance on how to land customers and were busy over-perfecting their product & websites - blindly depending on raising funds. To help them effectively, Kshitij knew he needed the right skills.

Kshitij immersed himself into learning digital marketing, copywriting, sales and branding through online courses and mentorship programmes. He invested a lot of money to master these high-income skills while working a night shift job at HCL. With this knowledge, Kshitij launched 'Sales for Brands', a digital marketing agency for service-based businesses. Despite financial success, he felt unfulfilled because his high fees limited his reach to early stage startups.