Meet Manjit Hans, The Creative Force Behind Regional TV's Global Appeal

Punjab (India), June 20: Manjit Singh Hans, aka Manjit Hans, is a beloved individual in the Punjabi television industry. He has left an unforgettable mark through his influential work over the past 17 years. Having served as the Senior Vice President at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Content Head at Zee Punjabi, Hans has played a pivotal role in shaping the world of Punjabi entertainment.

Manjit Hans's first major milestone was the launch of Divya Channel, a venture that not only captivated audiences globally but also paved the way towards further successful endeavours, including Josh TV, Pitara, and the renowned Zee Punjabi. In just over two decades, Hans has provided the Punjabi community with four highly rewarding television networks that have catered to their entertainment needs. He has produced almost more than 100 TV shows in the Punjabi language and was part of around 30 Punjabi movies. His ability to curate content that resonates with viewers has been a driving force behind his accomplishments.

Collaboration has been a hallmark of Hans's journey, as he has worked along with notable Punjabi artists such as Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Sidhu Mose Wala, Karan Aujla, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Gurdas Mann, Gippy Grewal, and Neeru Bajwa. These fruitful collaborations have resulted in a string of hit shows, including "Dil Diyaan Gallan" with Sonam Bajwa, "Yaraan di Number 1 Yaari," "Jazba" with Neeru Bajwa, and "Punjabiyaan di Dadigiri" featuring the celebrated cricketer Harbhajan Singh, showcasing the strong sense of community and shared vision in the industry.

“Regional entertainment should never be underestimated,” says Manjit Hans. “Through my journey, I've firsthand witnessed the potential and appeal of content rooted in cultural diversity.”

Hans's efforts and remarkable contributions to the Punjabi entertainment industry have not gone unnoticed. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi honoured him with the prestigious Shan-e-Punjab State Award, showcasing his impact and the recognition he has earned within the community.

Born with a passion for creative pursuits, Manjit Hans pursued a fine arts degree in Ukraine, laying the foundation for his creative journey. Further contributing to his ambitions, he attained a Doctorate in Media and Entertainment from Mount Elbert Central University in the USA, equipping him with the know-how and expertise to navigate the complex world of television.

What sets Hans apart is his guiding style, characterised by a hands-on approach and a philosophy of stepping outside his comfort zone. This mindset has inspired many within the industry, fostering an environment of growth and innovation. Hans' passion and vision have helped to drive the Punjabi television business to new heights, entertaining audiences across the globe.