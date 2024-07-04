Monitoring employee productivity: Metrics that matter and how to use them

Regarding our discussion, there are tons of metrics to track and brush up on productivity regarding employee monitoring in the workplace. Here are some of the most critical ones to consider:

● Revenue per employee: This metric measures each employee's revenue for the company. This productivity metric will give insight into how well the employees work in proportion to their contribution to the organisation's profitability.

● Quality of work: This measures precision, accuracy, and compliance with the employees' work standards. For this, client feedback, error rates, or internal quality checks can reflect how well they perform.

● Employee utilisation rate: This metric shows the amount of time employees spend engaging in work and non-work activities. It helps figure out whether they could be working efficiently or not.

● Planned-to-done ratio: This compares the number of tasks each employee is assigned with the tasks they accomplish on time. It shows their productivity rate and punctuality in meeting task deadlines.

● Cycle time: This metric measures the time it takes to complete a business process, such as creating specific software or filling orders. It helps identify which steps can be optimised and made more efficient.

● Customer satisfaction: For customer-centric employees, this metric helps them determine how satisfied customers are with their service or work. It is actually a very good indicator of employees' performance and work quality.

● First call resolution (FCR): Similar to the customer satisfaction metric, this particular metric is also applied to employees dealing with customers. It shows the ability of how often employees can resolve a customer’s issue or concern the first time they talk.

● Overtime hours: As the name suggests, this tells how much extra time employees work outside their working hours a day. However, unlike any other metrics, a high overtime rate is actually not a good sign. It may depict problems with work or employee well-being, which can be a significant hurdle in the long run.

● Absenteeism rate: This rate evaluates employees' absences from work. Tracking this rate is helpful to determine if a particular worker is facing any problems at work or personally to prevent any further effects on teamwork.

● Employee turnover rate: This metric reflects how often employees leave the company. If more workers leave, it can cause issues with getting the work done, additional expenses to train new hires, and demotivating the existing employees at some point.

● Innovation metrics: These metrics monitor the number of new ideas, patents, or products created in the organisation. They reflect employees' creativity and probability of making new things happen.

● Employee engagement score: This measures the intensity of employees' care and involvement in their work. It tells if their work is as productive as they show it.

By analysing these productivity metrics at the workplace, organisations can achieve a better and more accurate idea of their employees' well-being and performance.