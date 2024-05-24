QHT Clinic Sets New Benchmark in Hair Restoration Solution in India - Innovative procedure and long-lasting results

Elaborating on the key advanced features of the QHT technique (Quick Hair transplant) that distinguish it from others in the field.

·QHT utilizes state-of-the-art robotic technology to extract and implant hair follicles with exceptional precision carefully. It ensures that each follicle is placed according to the natural growth pattern of the patient's hair, resulting in a seamless blend that makes the transplant virtually undetectable.

·One of the key benefits of QHT is its minimally invasive nature, which, combined with robotic technology, contributes to its high success rate.

·The QHT procedure has an impressive success rate, mainly due to the meticulous approach taken during both follicle extraction and implantation.

·Transplanted follicles' survival rate is significantly higher than traditional methods, ensuring long-lasting and natural-looking hair growth.

· Comfort and convenience are also prioritized in the QHT procedure. The use of local anesthesia ensures a shorter procedure time and minimal discomfort both during and after the transplant, enhancing the overall patient experience.