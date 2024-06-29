Switch to ACCELQ for hassle-free test automation of MS Dynamics 365.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 testing plays a pivotal role in ensuring the quality, usability, and performance of the Dynamics 365 application deployed. In the process, it helps address any issues/bugs that may arise due to version changes and updates while checking if new features are verified and enhancements align with business needs. Now, should testing be done manually, or should automation testing be the right approach?

Dynamics 365 Test automation involves deploying specialized tools that automate and execute tests to validate the behavior of Dynamics 365 applications. This frees up testers' bandwidth, allowing them to focus more on other testing efficiencies while handling the accuracy and repeatability of efforts.

Automated testing Dynamics 365 typically covers functional testing, regression testing, performance testing, and integration testing. A suitable test automation tool that offers robust support for these testing types and aligns with your Dynamics 365 implementation's specific needs will be a winner.