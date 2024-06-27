The Ludo Empire Teams Up with Ali Fazal for an Exciting Collaboration!

Ludo Empire, the recently trending sensation of online multi-gaming platforms, announces collaboration with Ali Fazal, the aspirational star of Indian movies and web series like Mirzapur, Fukrey, Fast & Furious, and many more. The Brand while teaming-up with Ali Fazal will create some engaging content pieces which will be out on social media shortly and he will be seen as the face of the game while playing an integral role in promoting the brand from the frontline.

“The Ludo Empire online gaming app has made a great contribution to the world of entertainment by engaging people from everywhere by making already known age-old games more exciting with its twist & different fun modes. I am glad to be a part of this association and extend my hand in support of a brand like this that cultivates a greater outlook for the future,” said Ali Fazal, the actor and philanthropist.

This trending App - Ludo Empire has earned its fame due to an entourage of games offerings like multiple modes of Ludo, Callbreak, Skill Patti, and the soon launching Snake and Ladder with high-end technologies for India to witness. It has already gained 1.25 Crore+ family of gamers in a span of few months who gather on this virtual stage to ace their skills and display the novelties of gaming with a spirit of competitiveness and achieve a high ranking on the app’s leaderboard. Ludo Empire, the nascent game has swept everyone off their floor, becoming the recent talk of the town – A stormy sensation in the gaming industry indeed.

As the Ludo Empire grows, it takes immense pride in shaking hands with Mr Ali Fazal.

“Our company is keenly looking forward for this collaboration with Mr Ali Fazal who is our biggest asset at the frontline leading the game to new realms. We believe that his contribution and our creation would pave way to many more opportunities in the future,” quoted the Founder and the visionary leader, Mr Mrityunjay Kumar Yadav.

“We as a team are grateful to collaborate with Ali Fazal, one of the most versatile actors of this generation. His never-dying energy transcends into our games and also the people around. We will be having a power packed plethora of exciting content on Social Media this year, which resonates with our brand. Stay tuned!” says Komal Preet Jutla, Head of Marketing Communications.

The Ludo Empire online game app is an anchor for tons of gamers bounding them with some spellbound features like non-stop gaming, stellar visual effects, free games, different modes, timer-based games, prizes for winners, and much more, creating a pool of opportunities for people from all walks of life.

This online platform has successfully gained the trust of its users in very little time because of its strong stand towards safe gaming and the security of its users, thereby receiving the prestigious ISO, RNG, and AIGF certifications. From India to global, the trajectory of the Ludo Empire takes a huge leap internally and externally making it one of the fastest-growing

gaming companies.

The arrival of Ali Fazal as a part of this journey has taken the Ludo Empire to a whole new edge giving way to unparalleled fame among the masses while the game itself is a 24x7

working body. It is indeed a perfect fit of power and process!

The collaboration with Ali Fazal marks the insurgence of a new era for the app and all its users. This symbiosis is an outthrust from the app to its audience nurturing newness and building permeability across visions - with an abundance of positive opportunities.