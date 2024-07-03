The Top Stressors in Life and How to Manage Them

Stress is an inevitable part of life. Whether we're trying to keep up with a hectic schedule, find ways to save money, or worry about a relative’s health or future, stress has a way of sneaking up on us.

So, rather than trying to avoid the stressful things in life, we should strive to manage them better.

5 Types of Stressors

The major stresses in life are broadly broken down into five categories:



● Physical environment - this involves stressors related to a person’s surroundings, typically including air pollution, noise, extreme temperatures, and overcrowding.



● Social and relationships - these typically involve stressors related to interactions with others, including family, friends, and colleagues.



● Financial - stressors related to money, the economy, unemployment, and a person’s long-term job security.



● Lifestyle - these stressors typically tie to poor habits like alcohol abuse, eating an unhealthy diet, not exercising, and smoking cigarettes.



● Physiological - these are somewhat tied to and caused by lifestyle stressors but can also result from poor sleep or an underlying condition.

How to Manage the Biggest Stressors in Life

The following are broad tactics that can help you manage the five most common types of stress discussed above and handle the most stressful events in life:

1. Create a Routine

A healthy routine is great for limiting stress and becoming more resilient. The best part is that it doesn’t have to be a specific thing––it can vary based on personal preferences, needs, and goals.

For example, if pollution, noise, and clutter cause stress, some habits you can add to your day include:

● Use an air purifier and regularly open your windows to let fresh air in

● Soundproof your home, use a white noise machine, or wear earplugs while sleeping

● Organize your home or workplace and throw out unnecessary things

● Take CBD tinctures to become calm and relaxed



2. Build Better Relationships

Whether you realize it or not, social interactions play a huge role in mental health and well-being. So, building relationships with the right people is a great way to manage stress.

Some ways to do so include:



● Work on your communication skills to express yourself better, resolve conflicts, and strengthen your relationships with friends, family, and colleagues



● Connect with supportive people in your family or friend circle for encouragement, motivation, and a different perspective



● Learn to set healthy boundaries and say no when necessary to save yourself stress

3. Consider Taking Supplements

Products with stress relief ingredients, such as gummies, are linked to benefits like:

● Improved sleep quality and length

● Pain and inflammation relief

● Improved focus and concentration

All of these things can help with stress management, allowing you to feel more at ease, even in challenging situations.

4. Incorporate Healthy Habits

Building healthy habits is a fantastic way to become more resilient, improve your mental health, and tolerate life stress with ease.

Some tactics that have been shown to work include:

● Exercise regularly - physical activity provides various health benefits and is a natural mood booster. Research also suggests that it improves stress resilience.

● Eat a healthy diet - whole and minimally processed foods provide all the nutrients your body needs to carry out its essential processes, repair damage, and limit inflammation, all of which help with stress management.

● Sleep well - getting at least seven hours of sleep per night is one of the best things you can do to become more resilient to stress, boost your energy levels, and be healthier in the long run.

Conclusion

Stress is a part of life. So, rather than actively trying to avoid it, a far better option is to learn what causes it and what we can do to handle it better.