Top 5 Pathways to Achieve Canada PR in 2024 – Learn by Visas Avenue

Canada, a consistently top-ranked liveable nation, welcomes skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and families. The Maple Leaf Country ranked 2nd best country in the world after Switzerland, in the Best Country Survey 2023 conducted by US News and World Report. If you aim for Canada PR (Permanent Residency) in 2024, you are fortunate! The Immigration Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) offers diverse Canada immigration programs to attract talented individuals who can contribute to the country's growth. Here's a breakdown of the top 5 pathways to secure your Canada PR this year:

1. Express Entry System:

A points-based system popular for skilled workers with strong work experience, education, and language proficiency (English or French). As an applicant, you need to create an online Express Entry profile, subsequently, your credentials are assigned points based on the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). The higher your CRS score, the better your chances of receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency.

Benefits: Relatively fast processing times and a transparent system.

Key to success: Program is highly competitive, hence, require a high CRS score (typically above 460) for an ITA. In demand occupations too have greater chance of getting invitation to apply for Canada PR visa.

2. Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs):

PNPs are a great option if Express Entry seems competitive. Each Canadian province has its PNP with specific requirements tailored to their labour market needs. This can be a good fit for those with work experience in a particular field sought after by a specific province.

Benefits: Less competitive than Express Entry, with a higher chance of receiving a nomination (which significantly boosts your CRS score in Express Entry).

Key to success: Processing times and requirements vary greatly depending on the province. Researching and aligning your profile with a specific PNP is crucial.

3. Canada Startup Visa Program:

This program is ideal for aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas. You will need a minimum viable plan, secure funding from designated organizations, and meet language proficiency requirements.

Benefits: Fast-track your path to Canada PR while establishing your business venture.

Key to success: Requires a strong business plan, significant investment, and endorsement from a designated organization.

4. Canada Digital Nomad Visa (Coming Soon):

Great news for remote workers! The Canadian government has announced plans for a visa program specifically designed for digital nomads. This program is expected to cater to skilled professionals who can work remotely for companies outside Canada.

Benefits: Live and work in Canada while maintaining your remote employment. (Specific details and eligibility criteria are yet to be confirmed)

Key to success: The program is still under development; you may discuss the details regarding eligibility and application procedures with the trusted consultant.

5. Family Sponsorship:

If you have a close family member who is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, you may be eligible for permanent residency through family sponsorship. Eligible family members include spouses or common-law partners, parents, grandparents, and dependent children.

Benefits: A straightforward path for those with qualifying family members in Canada.

Key to success: Processing times can vary, and specific requirements depend on the family relationship.

