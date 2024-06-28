Mana Projects rejuvenates a lake in Sarjapura

In the rapidly urbanising world, the need for innovative and sustainable development has never been more crucial. Cities are growing at an unprecedented rate, and with this expansion comes the challenge of maintaining a balance between urban infrastructure and the natural environment.
Mana Projects, a well-known real estate developer, is not only transforming the skylines with their architectural marvels but also pioneering innovative urban initiatives through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. With numerous ideas on how to best contribute to the community.
Mana’s journey began with a keen observation of the deteriorating condition of local water bodies and the water scarcity faced by surrounding communities. This led them to embark on a mission to rejuvenate a 17-acre lake in Sarjapura, setting the stage for their comprehensive CSR efforts.
The sight of the neglected 17-acre lake in Sarjapur was a call to action for Mana. Years of siltation had significantly reduced its water-holding capacity, and the fast pace of urbanisation had compromised the lake’s inlet drains and boundaries. The community was in dire need of a sustainable water source, and Mana saw an opportunity to make a profound impact.
The project employed a multi-pronged approach, including removing invasive plants, extracting accumulated sludge, and de-silting the lakebed to restore its original depth. Additionally, the surrounding embankments were strengthened to prevent erosion. Over time, inlet and outlet drains can become clogged or damaged. The project involved reconditioning these channels to ensure a steady flow of water, maintaining a healthy water level within the lake. The project also incorporated the creation of a lagoon within the lake to provide a habitat for aquatic plants and wildlife.
Through these comprehensive efforts, Mana Projects successfully revived the 17-acre lake, transforming it into a vital resource for the local community. The restored lake now serves as a sustainable water source, supporting agriculture, drinking water needs and providing a recreational space for residents.
With the lake’s health restored, it was time to turn their attention to the surrounding area. Recognising the importance of greenery in maintaining ecological balance, Mana partnered with Hands-on CSR to plant over 1,000 trees around the lake. With support from local organisations, the project garnered media attention through 16 media houses. The tree plantation project saw enthusiastic participation from people, including local community members, environmentalists and volunteers. The chosen plant species were native to the region, ensuring that they would thrive in the local ecosystem and provide numerous ecological benefits. By planting natural habitat plants, the project not only aimed to restore the greenery but also enhance the ecological balance between Nature and surrounding living beings.
The significance of this project extends beyond mere aesthetics. Trees play a crucial role in preventing soil erosion and improving air quality by absorbing carbon dioxide, releasing oxygen, and providing a habitat for various species. Importantly, the project incorporated planting aquatic plants specifically chosen for their water-purifying properties and implemented a natural sewage treatment system to minimise external pollutants entering the lake, ensuring the water remains clean and usable. Through this initiative, Mana Projects has demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability and its dedication to making Bengaluru a greener city.
The planting of trees around the lake wasn’t the end of the story. This was just the beginning of a larger vision. Mana Project plans to continue its CSR efforts around the lake, creating a vibrant community space that celebrates Nature and provides a much-needed resource for the surrounding villages. These CSR efforts are a benchmark for sustainable development in the real estate sector. By actively engaging in projects that restore and preserve the environment, Mana is contributing to the long-term well-being of the community and the planet. These activities are not just about fulfilling corporate responsibilities but a reflection of their core values and commitment to creating a better future.
