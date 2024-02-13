Safety comes first: 4 reasons to invest with a global broker

The fear of losing their funds to fraud or unscrupulous financial practices is looming over many current and prospective traders alike. There is only one way to get rid of this fear once and for good: you have to find an experienced and trustworthy broker with a holistic approach to the security of user data and clients’ funds. This way, you will be able to fully rely on your broker and make investments without a shadow of a doubt in your mind.

A globally recognised and time-proven broker since 2011, Octa uses segregated user accounts to differentiate between its working capital and its client investments. By keeping its customers' funds in segregated accounts, the broker ensures that the clients' trading capital is not used for any purpose other than to meet the trading or margin requirements.

Being exposed to international security standards and practices is instrumental for brokerage businesses in providing a safe trading experience to their customers. To ensure state-of-the-art anti-fraud protection, secure and fast withdrawal of funds, and compliance with the latest cybersecurity protocols, a financial platform needs to regularly update its knowledge bases, follow the latest recommendations from international institutions, and actively research the most recent industry-specific cases. Global brokers have a much easier access to these advantages.

By keeping their know-your-customer practices and user verification protocols up to date, globally recognized brokers make sure that no money laundering or other illegitimate activities take place on their platforms, which is crucial in establishing a safe zone for a large and diverse community of traders and investors.