Lok Sabha Elections (Karnataka) Live: 14 constituencies going to polls today

Good morning dear readers! After polling for 14 of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on April 26, today the fate of candidates for the remaining 14 seats are set to be sealed. Follow DH for live updates of the 3rd phase of polling across Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 20:32 IST
Here are the constituencies across the state that are going to polls today

1. Chikkodi

2. Belgaum

3. Bagalkot

4. Bijapur

5. Gulbarga

6. Raichur

7. Bidar

8. Koppal

9. Bellary

10. Haveri

11. Dharwad

12. Uttara Kannada

13. Davangere

14. Shimoga

BJP, Congress again set for battle in 14 Karnataka seats

The Congress and BJP will lock horns on the electoral battleground again today Karnataka, as the stage is set for the second phase of elections in the 14 remaining Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday.

It is going to be a straight fight between the ruling Congress and BJP in Parliamentary segments in the northern districts. The JD(S) is not contesting in these seats and is supporting its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner -- the BJP.

Read full story

Published 06 May 2024, 20:32 IST
