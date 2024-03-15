Guerrilla Home Defense Reviews: Staying Safe at Home, The Ultimate Solution for Modern Security Challenges

Home Safety Tactics” is a digital book that guides you on safeguarding your residence with unconventional defence methods. Authored by security expert Frank Greene, this guide is designed to equip you with knowledge for potential future conflicts. Greene forecasts a conflict within the United States by 2024 and offers this guide as a preparation tool.

The book, along with supplementary digital materials, is available for $39. It outlines effective defence techniques to protect yourself and loved ones in case of a national crisis. Greene suggests that various factors will converge in 2024, leading to nationwide unrest and danger to every home from theft, violence, and civil disorder.

Greene advises readers to learn from his book, which shares strategies for home defence and family safety amidst turmoil. He co-authored the book with a neighbour, who is an ex-special forces operative with a background in leading insurgencies abroad. The book comes with a promise of a refund within 60 days of purchase, and a special offer for 2024 includes instant access to the main book and three additional digital guides.

What Is The Guerrilla Home Defense Guide?

This digital book, the Guerrilla Home Defense Manual, is a thorough resource that instructs you on unconventional combat methods to protect yourself and your residence. It guides you to become a more intelligent and astute guardian of your family and home. You’ll learn to be a shrewd protector, using creativity and a deep knowledge of your environment to ensure the safety of your loved ones.

Authored by an individual with extensive defence experience, this manual is based on strategies and tactics learned from a seasoned military specialist. The need for such knowledge arose from a harrowing incident where the author’s home was invaded by criminals, leading to a dangerous situation for him and his family.

Fortunately, a neighbour, a former military operative with a history of secret missions, intervened and subdued the intruders. This neighbour then shared his expertise in unconventional warfare, enabling the author to safeguard his home against future threats.

Now, the author aims to pass on these valuable defence techniques to others, empowering them to protect themselves against potential aggressors and home invasions. The manual also offers guidance on handling volatile situations like riots. Priced at $39, the Guerrilla Home Defense Manual is available for immediate download upon purchase, allowing you to quickly begin learning and applying these critical defence strategies.

Key Benefits:

● Reliable methods to safeguard your residence and loved ones.

● Equip yourself for unforeseen scenarios, such as potential unrest in 2024.

● An extensive 12-phase strategy based on unconventional defence methods.

● Access to a primary digital guide along with additional resource materials.

● A single payment of $39.

● Assurance of a 60-day refund policy.

How Does Guerilla Home Defense Work?

Innovative Home Safety Tactics instruct you in unconventional survival methods. These tactics stem from the concept of uneven combat forces, where a lesser group contends against a mightier adversary. Typically, the smaller group would be at a disadvantage, but they can gain the upper hand using these unconventional strategies.

History has shown the effectiveness of such warfare. For instance, guerilla tactics were pivotal in the American Revolutionary War victory over Great Britain and played a significant role in the Vietnam War. The essence of Innovative Home Safety Tactics is to leverage a key aspect of this warfare style: pinpointing and capitalising on the opponent’s vulnerabilities.

At the heart of this program is a 12-phase action strategy inspired by these battle-tested tactics. By adopting this plan, you can become more flexible and robust, ready to face any unpredictable event, from political turmoil to natural calamities.

Who Wrote Guerilla Home Defense? About Frank Greene

Frank Greene, a suburban resident of Minneapolis, authored the book “ Home Safety Guide.” Living with his family, he always valued being ready for emergencies and believed he was well-versed in protecting his home. In 2020, during the civil unrest in Minneapolis, Frank’s sense of security was disrupted when his home was breached by protestors. He credits his survival to his neighbour, Richard, who stepped in decisively during the crisis.

Frank recounts the ordeal, saying that despite his preparations, he felt helpless when his home was invaded. It was Richard who unexpectedly came to their rescue, disarming the aggressors and liberating Frank’s family. In the following months, amidst ongoing turmoil, Richard shared his knowledge with Frank on emergency preparedness for homes.

The book “Simplified Home Safety Guide” stands out for its unique features:

● Fortify Your Abode: Discover how to turn your home into a secure haven, strengthening weak points like windows and doors.

● Elemental Defence Strategies: Learn how to make your home resistant to natural threats such as fires, safeguarding your loved ones and assets.

● Tailored Defense Tools: Delve into specialised tools that surpass standard options, preparing you to defend your family’s well-being.

● Crisis Management Skills: Acquire skills to handle situations involving resource shortages, relocations, and property seizures.

Ultimately, “Simplified Home Safety Guide” is more than just advice—it’s a crucial support system amidst growing safety concerns. It’s a comprehensive method for enhancing home security and ensuring family protection.

Why Strong Defences Can Attract Danger

Frank Greene discovered that his home’s visible security measures actually made it more appealing to criminals during the 2020 Minneapolis protests. His neighbour Richard revealed that these defences signalled to looters that valuable items were inside, making his home a target.

Realising his mistake, Frank adopted a new strategy for home protection, using unconventional tactics. He compiled Richard’s advice into a guidebook, now available as “Simplified Home Safety Guide,” offering everyone access to these defence methods.

Richard’s Expertise in Covert Operations

Frank Greene, the writer behind ‘Guerilla Home Defence,’ admits he lacks formal military expertise. Yet, his neighbour Richard boasts a rich history in covert operations, having dedicated his career to clandestine missions globally.

Richard’s experience includes training insurgents, orchestrating uprisings, and navigating hostile zones with minimal backup. While Richard is tight-lipped about his affiliations and locations, his insights on safeguarding homes are extensively shared in ‘Guerilla Home Defence,’ offering readers a treasure trove of practical knowledge.

What Does ‘Guerilla Home Defense’ Offer?

In a special 2024 deal, ‘Guerilla Home Defense’ pairs its main guide with three additional resources:

‘Guerilla Home Defense’ eBook: Authored by Frank Greene, drawing from Richard’s expertise, this primary guide imparts insurgent-inspired strategies for home and family protection against unforeseen threats, ranging from societal disturbances to potential civil conflicts. Bonus eBook on Water Purification: Survival hinges on water. This manual provides a detailed blueprint for storing substantial clean water reserves, emphasising a critical yet often ignored element that prolongs water’s usability. It underscores the importance of self-reliance for water during emergencies. Bonus eBook on Essential Food Stockpiling: Identifying seven crucial long-lasting and nutritionally dense foods for emergency stockpiling, this guide also highlights a common error among survivalists regarding food storage and how to maintain a safe, untainted food reserve. Bonus eBook on Alternative Energy: With the vulnerability of the American power grid, this handbook introduces five budget-friendly or cost-free energy solutions to sustain your household’s power needs during crises, ensuring round-the-clock electricity access.

Immediate access to all digital materials is granted upon purchase.

Pricing Details

‘Guerilla Home Defence’ is available for a one-time payment of $37, providing instant access to the main eBook and the three bonuses for a total of $39.

The offer includes a 60-day full refund policy, allowing dissatisfied customers to claim their money back, with a commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction backed by constant support.

60-Day Full Refund Promise

Test ‘Guerilla Home Defense’ risk-free for 60 days. If you’re part of the small fraction that’s not content, a complete refund is assured. Our goal is 110% customer satisfaction, supported by our around-the-clock assistance.

Concerned about your family’s safety? You’re in good company. With increasing crime and uncertainty, it’s understandable to want to strengthen your home’s security. Enter the Guerilla Home Defense program. More than a simple security manual, it equips you and your family to handle various dangers, from burglaries to civil disturbances. In today’s world, filled with wrongdoing and crime, being prepared to protect yourself is crucial. The Guerilla Home Defense manual was created for this purpose. They say knowledge is power, and indeed, it can be life-saving, wealth-creating, and health-preserving. The knowledge you apply can be your saviour in times of peril.

Many could have avoided tragedy had they known how to protect themselves. Gaining the necessary knowledge to defend oneself is essential. Consider a story I came across: a 26-year-old woman, working at a beauty store and pursuing her education, vanished one night after work. When she didn’t return home, her neighbour, who was also her friend, grew worried. Despite multiple calls, her phone was off. The neighbour alerted her boyfriend, fearing the worst. He suggested waiting a day before involving the police, hoping her absence was due to a simple reason like a dead phone battery.

After two days there was still no sign of her neighbour, so she decided to report the case to the police. To cut this long story short, when the police carried out their investigation, they discovered that it was the driver of the bus she has boarded after dropping every other passenger on the bus, it remained the young woman only in his bus, so he decided to attack her, he raped her, he robbed her and killed her, then he dumped her body in a curvet in a way that no one will know that there is a dead body lying there.

Now the story of this young woman is so touching and is something that should have never happened to her if she knew and had the necessary things and knowledge she needed to defend herself against her attacker. This is what you will learn from the Guerrilla Home Defense Guide. This guide will teach you how to defend yourself effectively against any attacker. It will teach you how to defend yourself against attackers with different types of weapons. It will show and teach you how to use light weapons to defeat attackers with bigger weapons. It will help to save and preserve your life.

Guerrilla Home Defense is not just a regular safety guide. It’s a detailed strategy for turning your home into a safe haven for your family. Move beyond the usual safety advice – this guide dives into the strategic depths of home protection, providing you with unique methods to shield against unexpected dangers.

This approach enables you to be an active protector, rather than a passive casualty. Envision transforming your home from an easy mark to a multi-tiered fortress of safety.

Guerrilla Home Defence Highlights:

● Broad Safety Strategies: This guide covers not just intrusions but also teaches how to fireproof your home and prepare for civil disturbances.

● Expert Insights: Allegedly crafted by an ex-intelligence officer, this guide brings trusted tactics to your doorstep.

● Family-Friendly: It’s designed for adults in the family, making it accessible to anyone over 18.

● Risk-Free Trial: Unsure? Test it out with a 60-day refund option.

Consider These Points Before Deciding:

● E-Guide Only: It’s an electronic guide; don’t expect any physical materials.

● Strategy Over Tools: Expect safety plans and tips rather than tangible security devices.

Home Safety Tactics: Take Control, Don’t Just Endure

The Home Safety Tactics Manual is more than a survival guide. It gives you the tools and know-how to become a protector of your home. Picture this:

● Easily spotting risks and weak spots where you live.

● Learning special home safety strategies, inspired by guerrilla methods.

● Picking up powerful self-protection moves to safeguard you and your family.

Beyond Basic Tools: Crafting a Robust Safety Plan

A good flashlight and pepper spray are useful, but the Home Safety Tactics Manual offers much more. It teaches you to:

● Reinforce your residence with smart design and budget-friendly upgrades.

● Set up a family emergency strategy for staying secure and in sync during disasters.

● Keep a clear head and stay strong when faced with high-pressure situations.

Creating a Community: United We Stand

The manual also highlights the power of community. It guides you in creating a dependable circle of neighbours, enhancing mutual protection and collective duty.

In Summary

Our world can be unpredictable. Concerns about intruders, natural calamities, or bigger crises are valid. You deserve peace of mind in your home, and that’s what the Home Safety Tactics Manual 2024 delivers.

This isn’t an outdated handbook; it’s a detailed guide filled with practical advice to make your home a safe haven, ensuring your loved ones’ well-being.

Whether preparing for civil war or social unrest, Guerilla Home Defense teaches tactics you won’t find anywhere else. Written in partnership with a former special operations agent, Guerilla Home Defense features proven strategies you can use to make your home less of a target, master asymmetric warfare, and implement guerilla-style tactics into your home defence plan.