Asian Travel Expo to be held at in Greater Noida (Delhi NCR) on July 2024

New Delhi (India), March 27: Prepare to mark your calendars for an event that promises to redefine the travel industry landscape. From July 29th to 31st, 2024, the prestigious India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida will play host to the highly anticipated 'Asian Travel Expo,' organized by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce.

Featuring an extensive showcase of destinations spanning pilgrimages, cultural expeditions, thrilling adventures, picturesque beaches, and majestic hills, the 'Asian Travel Expo' will offer something for every type of traveler. With participation from over 250 exhibitors representing more than 20 countries and 20 Indian states, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of travel offerings.

From Travel Agents & Tour Operators to Destination Management Companies, Hotels & Resorts, National Tourist Organizations, Airlines, and Online Travel Portals, the event will bring together key stakeholders from across the globe. Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, expressed optimism about India's growing prominence in the travel industry and emphasized the event's role in facilitating meaningful business interactions.

Renowned for its unparalleled networking opportunities, the 'Asian Travel Expo' serves as a premier platform for industry professionals and corporate buyers to connect and collaborate. Interactive sessions and discussions will delve into emerging trends, innovative strategies, and the transformative impact of tourism on economic development and cultural exchange.

Distinguished speakers from various sectors will share their insights on the current state of the travel industry and chart a course for its future evolution. Positioned as "Asia's Premium Travel Trade Show," the 'Asian Travel Expo' aims to propel economic growth, foster job creation, and promote cultural integration through tourism.

Building upon the success of previous editions, including the 'Indian Travel Expo 2023' in Bengaluru, Managing Director Abdul Musaddiq, in collaboration with Way 2 Media Network Private Limited, is dedicated to ensuring the success of the 'Asian Travel Expo' (ATE). With esteemed partners such as 'The Trade Connect' serving as the Magazine Partner and media support from Indian Journo &Travel Trade News, the event is poised for unprecedented success.

In addition to key partners, a coalition of Supporting Organizations, including the Asian Arab Travel Agents Association (AATAA), Travel Agents Association of Karnataka (TAAK), and others, will contribute to the event's breadth and impact.

Don't miss out on this transformative event. Mark your calendars and join us for the 'Asian Travel Expo' in July 2024.