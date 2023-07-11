Automation in labs is advancing the precise detection of allergy and autoimmune disorders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Allergies are ranked as the sixth leading cause of chronic diseases worldwide, posing complex challenges for individuals and healthcare systems. Allergies are generally non-life-threatening and can be managed with medications. Triggered by immunoglobulin E (IgE), an allergy is an exaggerated immune response to substances such as particulate matter and pollen, specific foods and medicines.
The Lancet reports an estimated 37.9 million asthma cases in India, including 11.3% of children aged 6-7 years grappling with allergic rhinitis. Dr Shalini Tyagi, MD, DNB (Pediatrics), Allergy and Asthma Specialist at Metro Hospitals, Noida, says, "Allergy, with its high prevalence, serves as an underlying catalyst for numerous diseases, such as asthma, sinusitis, and ear infections, often concealing its profound impact on our well-being. Scientific diagnosis and appropriate treatment are the need of the hour to address this concern."
The surge in allergies is attributed to various factors, including air pollution, dietary patterns, and genetic predispositions. India's air pollution is among the highest worldwide, caused by fossil fuel combustion, vehicular emissions, and growing industrialization. Respiratory allergies and food allergies also warrant equal attention.
Though distinct, the terms food allergy and food intolerance are often used interchangeably. A food allergy is an immune response to a specific protein the body identifies as harmful or toxic. Food intolerance or sensitivity, on the other hand, leads to digestive discomfort. Children with food allergies are two to four times more likely than adults to have asthma or inhalation allergies. Eight allergens, including milk, fish, peanuts, tree nuts, egg, wheat, soy, and shellfish, account for 90% of food allergies in children/ young adults. Ruling in or ruling out food allergies early is the key to improved patient management and overall well-being.
Amit Chopra, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said, "We work closely with medical experts to understand their needs and strengthen and expand our diagnostic capabilities to effectively detect and manage allergies and autoimmune diseases. Our fully automated Phadia Laboratory Systems are designed to optimize workflow efficiencies over a large test menu to diagnose Allergy and autoimmune diseases. We are working on the latest advancements in Component Resolved Diagnosis to provide clinicians with in-depth information to evaluate the patient's risk for allergic reactions, aid the selection of the proper treatment extract of Allergen Specific Immunotherapy (AIT) and understand cross-reactions between species."
Studies suggest that early detection, particularly in conditions like allergic rhinitis, holds immense value in treating allergies. Medical experts emphasize the importance of collaborating with clinicians to enable quicker, more accurate results and devising an effective treatment plan.
Thermo Fisher's ImmunoCAPTM allergy solutions resulting from over five decades of research, are the gold standard in in-vitro allergy diagnostics for clinically accurate and relevant testing of rhinitis, asthma, and allergens from different sources. When combined with clinical history, the ImmunoCAPTM testing solutions increase the certainty of diagnosis from 50-90%. Precise diagnosis is of utmost importance in effectively managing allergies.
Healthcare providers necessitate supplementary information to assess patient risk comprehensively, make informed decisions regarding allergen-specific immunotherapy (AIT), and ascertain potential cross-reactions across different sensitizations.
Dr Sitesh Roy, US Board Certified Allergist & Immunologist, Founder Director, Dr. Roy Health Solutions Multispecialty Clinic, Mumbai explains, "As the body ages, it can respond differently to the changing environment. Often individuals attempt self-treatment with over-the-counter medicines, or their doctors only give symptomatic treatment without searching for the cause of the recurrent problems. An in-vivo or in-vitro allergy screening test is crucial to differentiate between allergic and non-allergic reactions, thereby enabling accurate treatment for efficient long-term symptom management."