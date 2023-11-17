The Gold IRA is a popular concept as we enter very difficult economic times. Traditionally, people keep assets like bonds, stocks, and mutual funds in their Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).

A gold IRA lets a user keep physical gold (and silver) in their IRAs. This is a way to safeguard assets against stock market volatility, economic uncertainty, and inflation.

When looking into this concept, there are many companies that claim to be the “best.”

There is no shortage of gold IRA companies that offer this service, but today, we’ll get down to the ones that do things above board, have been vetted, and earn solid customer reviews across all platforms.

Despite the popularity of gold IRA companies, several underhanded companies still charge hidden fees for the gold and push the customer to invest in some other risky products. Therefore, investors must pay much attention to choosing a suitable gold IRA company.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating is a great option to get a clear picture of gold IRA companies' service and product quality. We have reviewed the best gold IRA companies as well as third party watchdog sites and came up with a concise list of the best gold IRAS to help spread consumer awareness.

The following review offers a clear picture of the best gold IRA companies.

Best Gold IRA Companies (Reviewed): Top Picks