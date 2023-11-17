Best Gold IRA Companies (Reviewed)

The Gold IRA is a popular concept as we enter very difficult economic times. Traditionally, people keep assets like bonds, stocks, and mutual funds in their Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).
A gold IRA lets a user keep physical gold (and silver) in their IRAs. This is a way to safeguard assets against stock market volatility, economic uncertainty, and inflation.
When looking into this concept, there are many companies that claim to be the “best.”
There is no shortage of gold IRA companies that offer this service, but today, we’ll get down to the ones that do things above board, have been vetted, and earn solid customer reviews across all platforms.
Despite the popularity of gold IRA companies, several underhanded companies still charge hidden fees for the gold and push the customer to invest in some other risky products. Therefore, investors must pay much attention to choosing a suitable gold IRA company.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating is a great option to get a clear picture of gold IRA companies' service and product quality. We have reviewed the best gold IRA companies as well as third party watchdog sites and came up with a concise list of the best gold IRAS to help spread consumer awareness.
The following review offers a clear picture of the best gold IRA companies.
Here are the best gold investment companies based on our reviews.
1. Goldco - Best Overall Company & Most Trusted
2. American Hartford Gold - Best Buyback Program
3. Noble Gold Investments - Lowest Minimum Investment & Diverse Offering
BBB Rating: A+
Goldco has been reported as the best gold and silver IRA company in recent years by many reputed rating agencies. The company has over a decade of solid experience, and its service reflects the same.
BBB has rated Goldco with their top A+ rating. Also, BCA (Business Consumer Alliance) rates Goldco with a AAA rating. Goldco offers a vast range of services and products for customers to choose from. The company supports direct investments in precious metals like gold and silver or keeping retirement assets in best gold IRAs.
One of the highlights of Goldco is its exceptional customer service. A dedicated customer care and support team is available at Goldco 24/7 to answer the clients' queries. The company also provides a great range of resources regarding precious metals IRAS. These resources enable the customers to choose the right post-retirement investment opportunities.
Customers can engage with Goldco in multiple ways. The most popular services available at Goldco are as follows.
● Customers can engage with Goldco through their popular precious metals IRAs.
● Customers can diversify their retirement planning through Goldco’s many tax-advantaged retirement accounts.
● Customers can easily purchase gold and silver directly from Goldco.
The highlight of Goldco’s service is that it assists the customers from the beginning to the end of the investment process. Customers can make use of the assistance of an investment specialist at Goldco.
In the first consultation with the client, the Goldco team conveys their policies, features, and principles. Investors can also use the wide range of educational resources available at Goldco before investing in any particular precious metal.
Some of the unique and popular features available for Goldco precious metals IRAs are as follows.
● Educational resources
● Newsletter subscription
● Easy-to-navigate website
● Service of a specialist
● Easy transactions
Goldco is particular about educating investors regarding the available investment opportunities, unlike many other IRA companies. So, they host a wide array of educational resources for customers on their official website.
The educational resources provide enough information to the investors to make a conscious choice on any investment option. These resources are genuinely empowering the investors. They are also extremely handy for beginners in the IRA investment arena.
Goldco allows customers to receive curated content on investment in their inbox through their newsletter subscription. Customers can subscribe to the newsletter service and receive the latest news from the investment industry.
Some of the significant topics in the newsletter are investment tips, industry news, etc. This newsletter service enables investors to get enough information regarding the newest updates in the industry and helps them make appropriate investment decisions.
The easy-to-navigate official website of Goldco is crucial in its popularity. The website is extremely easy to use and is highly informative. The products and services are arranged professionally on the website. This enables the investors to understand the available options and make appropriate choices quickly.
Regarding the educational resources, the website is highly beneficial to customers. Resources are available for a wide range of topics. The website contains current industry news, a best gold IRA guide for beginners, various guides on retirement planning, detailed information on the Federal Reserve and the economy, etc.
The service of a dedicated specialist is available at Goldco. This specialist helps everyone in need of retirement planning advice. The specialist service is mainly available for the Goldco precious metals IRA investors.
A specialist’s service is highly beneficial to beginners in the industry. The specialist will guide the investor through the entire process and assist with any queries or doubts. The specialist’s service is personalized and, thus, extremely helpful to every customer.
The transaction process at Goldco is notably smooth. The transactions are reported to be easy and straightforward. Investors who have invested in precious metals directly or through IRAs have reviewed the transaction process as highly effortless.
The easy transaction feature at Goldco makes it further beginner-friendly.
● Goldco maintains a simplified process of purchasing or investing in precious metals.
● The maintenance fee for Goldco IRAs is relatively low.
● Goldco possesses impressive ratings from top business agencies like BBB and BCA.
● Goldco offers flawless customer service to investors.
● A live chat feature is available at Goldco.
● Personalized service is available at Goldco.
● The Goldco customer service is highly responsive.
● Goldco empowers investors through its exceptional educational resources.
● Customers can purchase a Goldco gold investment kit at their official website. The kit contains the necessary resources to help investors with investment planning.
BBB Rating: A+
American Hartford Gold is a popular precious metals broker with a solid 5-star rating on Google. The company was established in 2015 and, ever since, has been providing safe investment opportunities for people across the globe.
At American Hartford Gold, customers can invest in and out of IRAs. The deals at American Hartford Gold are primarily in bullions. The company manages a reasonably sized clientele worldwide.
American Hartford Gold offers gold and silver IRAs to the customers. Physical and premium bullion are also available at AHG (American Hartford Gold). The purchased precious metals from AHG can be quickly delivered to the buyer’s doorstep.
The services available at AHG can be classified under four different categories. They are as follows.
1. Precious metals IRAs (Gold and Silver)
2. Depository and storage services (Brinks Global Services or Delaware Depository)
3. Precious metals purchases (Gold and Silver investment coins and bullions)
4. IRA transfers and rollovers
Some of the most popular features at AHG are as follows.
● Customer-friendly IRA services
● Wide selection of precious metals, bullions, and coins
● Variety of storage options
● Dedicated buyback program
The IRA services at AHG are highly customer-friendly. The gains of the IRAs are tax-deferred. Even when the customer is rolling over from a present retirement account, the tax advantages are not lost at all.
As the IRAs at AHG are self-directed, the investor will completely control what happens with the investment. At AHG, investors receive free rollovers for accounts more than $10,000.
At AHG, customers can choose whether to ship the precious metals to their doorstep or entrust them with any safe storage provider. The precious metals dealt at AHG are famous for their finest quality.
At AHG, customers can access various coins, bullions, bars, etc., of different precious metals. All the products are competitively priced at AHG. It may be difficult to find the correct prices of products on the official website of AHG, but nevertheless, they are affordable.
The company offers to ship all the bullions, bars, and coins to the purchaser’s doorstep. Or else, the buyer can keep the assets with a storage provider. In both ways, AHG does not charge any shipping cost for the service.
All the bullions and coins at AHG are insured and appropriately registered. However, the company does not charge the registration or insurance fee to the investor. These services are provided free of cost to the customers.
AHG offers three major storage options for customers to choose from. They are as follows.
● Delaware Depository
● International Depository Services (IDS)
● Brinks
The official website of AHG lists the available branches of these three depositories for customers to choose from. Some of the most popular branches include
● Delaware
● Texas
● New York
● Salt Lake City
● Los Angeles, etc.
The buyback program at AHG lets the customer sell their precious metals back to the company. The company does not charge customers any additional fee for using this program.
The customer only has to contact AHG and request a buyback. The company will repurchase the product and pay the customer the price they initially paid. The buyback program of AHG is top-rated among the customers. Because people often find it difficult to sell their precious metal assets to retail buyers.
AHG maintains a price match guarantee as part of the buyback program. This guarantee ensures the customer will receive the money they have previously paid.
● AHG charges no shipping fees for any of its products.
● An AHG account can be finished setting up in a maximum of three days.
● AHG has an impressive AA rating from BCA.
● Celebrities like Rick Harrison, Bill O’Reilly, etc., have partnered with AHG.
● AHG maintains a dedicated customer service that provides crucial investment advice to the customers.
BBB Rating: A+
Noble Gold Investments has been a household name for precious metals investors for quite a while. The company was established in 2016 and earned an excellent reputation quickly. The low minimum investment amount is one of the highlighting features of Noble Gold.
Consumer Affairs has rated Noble Gold with a solid five stars. BBB also maintains a high opinion of Noble Gold with its A+ rating. Noble Gold only charges a nominal fee for their services. In fact, they do not charge any amount to the customers for setting up an account with them.
Noble Gold focuses on providing tailor-made services and products for customers. So, they arrange an initial consultation with the customer and understand their basic requirements, preferences, etc.
Noble Gold offers a wide variety of services for customers to choose from. Some of them are as follows.
1. Precious Metals IRAs
2. Precious Metals Coins
3. Bullions, Rounds, and Bars
4. Buyback Program
5. Noble Gold’s Survival Packs
Noble Gold offers IRA services for gold and silver. The IRAs at Noble Gold are self-directed and tax-advantaged. The company partners with IDS in Dallas to safely store the precious metals.
Equity Trust is the IRA custodian of choice for Nobel Gold. So, they recommend that customers partner with Equity Trust. Even if the customer has a current retirement account, Noble Gold helps roll over the account to a gold IRA.
Platinum and Palladium were also listed by Noble Gold as precious metals that can be included in IRAs. But not much information regarding them is available on their official website.
At Noble Gold, many precious metal coins are available for purchase. The precious metals available as coins include
● Gold
● Silver
● Platinum
● Palladium
The coins are all categorized into standard, junk silver, and rare on the Noble Gold official website.
Standard: Standard coins are the ones that are available in varying denominations, prices, etc. A vast number of products are available under this category at Noble Gold.
Junk Silver: Junk silver coins are the ones that have not met the purity requirement needed for IRAs. So, the customers can not place these coins in IRAs.
Rare: Rare coins are specifically for coin collectors. There are three mintages of rare coins available at Noble Gold. All three mintages are from the 19th-century American period.
Noble Gold offers a high number of bullions and bars for customers. But only one round is available: Highland silver round (1 oz).
Some of the bestselling bullions and bars at Noble Gold are as follows.
● Johnson Matthey gold bars (1 Kilo)
● Rand Refinery silver bars (1 oz)
● Credit Suisse palladium bars (1 oz)
● Baird & Co platinum bars (1 oz & 10 oz)
The buyback program at Noble Gold purchases precious metals that were previously sold from the company. The program accepts precious metals that were or were not a part of the IRAs.
Noble Gold maintains a no-question policy regarding the buyback program. So, the customers need not provide any explanation regarding them selling the product back. This program is applauded for its same price guarantee.
The survival packs from Noble Gold are a unique service for investors. These are assortment packs of bullions, coins, and bars. The selection of bullions and coins will be done by Noble Gold.
Customers can purchase these survival packs as a disaster fund, which will be helpful during a time of need. Noble Gold allows sending the survival packs to the buyer’s home or keeping them with a storage provider.
● The minimum investment amount is relatively low at Noble Gold.
● An extensive number of educational resources are available at Noble Gold.
● Noble Gold also provides investment options like Platinum and Palladium, unlike many other IRA companies.
● An all-inclusive buyback program is available at Noble Gold.
Looking for specific features before partnering with a gold IRA company is essential. Some of those features are mentioned below.
● It is essential for a gold IRA company to have the best BBB rating.
● A good track record and rave customer reviews help find the best gold IRA company.
● The gold IRA company you choose should be a member of the NASD. NASD is the reputed National Association of Securities Dealers.
All three gold IRA companies mentioned in the review are undoubtedly the best choices in the category. They maintain competitive prices and a wide selection of services. All of them are known for the finest quality precious metals used for the IRAs. The review must have given you an idea of what is essential when choosing a gold IRA company. Based on this understanding, it is vital to compare and contrast the best IRA companies in the market and reach the right one for you.
You should invest in gold after retirement because gold is one of the best ways to secure your future financially. Investing in gold IRAs is ideal after retirement. Gold IRAs have tax advantages, long-term security, etc. They also prevent your retirement savings from being affected by inflation. Gold IRAs need only limited maintenance and, thus, are easy to manage.
You can know if a gold IRA company is reputable by checking customer feedback and expert reviews. It would be best if you looked for whether the company has been linked to any scams before or whether there are any existing complaints against it. You can also look for the registration details of a gold IRA company to decide whether it is reputable.
Gold and silver are the common precious metals the gold IRA companies offer. The product range varies between different companies. Palladium, platinum, etc., are some other precious metals dealt by gold IRA companies.