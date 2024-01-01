Dr. Saraogi emphasizes Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), a revolutionary technique for a successful IVF and healthy pregnancy

New Delhi (India), December 29: Always at the forefront of offering assisted reproductive technologies, Saraogi Hospital & Iris IVF Centre now provide the integration of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) into its in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) has redefined the IVF cycles with improved success rates and ensured healthier pregnancies.

Dr Mohit Saraogi, Founder and Director of Saraogi Hospital & Iris IVF Centre, states, ‘Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) is the latest cutting edge tool that helps IVF specialists to choose the healthiest of embryos and ensure positive outcomes of IVF cycles. It lowers the risk of inherited defects to a great extent while raising hopes of normal healthy babies.

About Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

This genetic testing involves in-depth screening of embryos before their use in the IVF cycle for congenital abnormalities. Through Preimplantation Genetic Testing, it is possible to detect chromosomal disorders and genetic mutations, which increases the risk of birth of abnormal babies.

Similarly, PGT testing helps identify the cause of miscarriages and failed pregnancies as it enables the detection of embryos with chromosomal disorders and genetic abnormalities before their implantation in the uterus. The results of PGT testing reveal specific genetic characteristics that help aspiring parents prepare well for their parenthood and the well-being of their future child.

PGT, therefore, has emerged as a powerful tool in reproductive medicine that promises a brighter and healthier future for parents seeking children through assisted reproductive solutions.

Advantages for To-be parents:

· Improved success rates of IVF: PGT can significantly improve the chances of successful implantation and reduce the risk of miscarriage and failed pregnancies.

· Experience Healthy Pregnancy: The possibility of identifying likely genetic disorders ensures parents are aware of the health and condition of their future offspring and stay prepared for it accordingly.

Dr Mohit Saraogi is one of the best IVF doctors in Mumbai with more than thirteen years of hands-on experience in IVF technology, and reproductive medicine highlights the reasons for recommending a PGT to ensure a successful pregnancy and a healthy child or children, as the case may be.

· Age of the mother: PGT is recommended for women who are in their late thirties or older to reduce the risk of children being born with chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome. Through PGT, it is possible to select embryos with average genetic profiles.

· Frequent Pregnancy Loss: Doctors recommend PGT to couples with a history of multiple miscarriages to rule out chromosomal abnormalities in the embryos as the reason behind pregnancy loss. PGT helps in reducing the risk of frequent pregnancy loss.

· Genetic Disorders in the Family: In case of either of the parents having a history of a genetic disorder or the likelihood of a carrier of a gene of an inherited condition, it is advisable to proceed with a PGT to screen for embryos carrying abnormal genes and not use them for IVF to ensure a healthy uneventful pregnancy.

· Single Gene Condition: Doctors recommend PGT to partners who are likely to pass on single gene disorders such as sickle cell anaemia or cystic fibrosis to their future children. In such conditions, PGT helps identify embryos with no mutation of genes and uses them for implantation in an IVF cycle.

Dr Mohit Saraogi is available for consultation and expert guidance for aspiring parents who wish to proceed with PGT and IVF to realize their dream of parenthood. He and his team of IVF specialists will conduct detailed investigations and consultations to deliver a customized treatment plan for a successful pregnancy.

About Saraogi Hospital and IRIS IVF Centre

Established in 1980, Saraogi Hospital is synonymous with exemplary gynaecological and IVF treatment. The IVF team at Saraogi Hospital strives for a nearly 45 – 50% success rate in their IVF treatment, along with quality patient care.

Saraogi Hospital is also known for affordable IVF treatment in Mumbai and financial assistance through easy paandmes to ensure people from all walks of society realize their dreams of parenthood. It is equipped with a lab with state-of-the-art equipment for all infertility treatments like IVF, IMSI, ICSI, sperm testing, and genetic analysis and also offers cryopreservation of gametes and embryos.

The Saraogi Hospital was established by a team of eminent IVF specialists such as Dr R M Saraogi, Dr Rashmi Saraogi, and their son Dr Mohit Saraogi, who is leading the hospital to scale new heights through new technologies and patient-centric care.

