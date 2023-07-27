FeetFinder Review - Read This Before Joining Them!

With over 22 million people currently working from home, it’s never been easier or more lucrative to make a living online. For some people, working from home means doing their traditional desk job from the comfort of a home office. But for others – like myself – making money online looks a bit different.
When I first heard about selling feet pics I was both confused and a little skeptical. I mean, were there really people out there willing to pay hundreds of dollars for pictures of my feet? It seemed too good to be true. But with a little digging, research, and practice, I soon learned that not only was there an entire market for foot pics but that I could sell my content on multiple platforms and earn enough to cover most of my monthly expenses.
After a few months of trial and error and plenty of mistakes, I figured out which platforms were the best and which ones were a major waste of time. Now, I’m here to share my story and insight so future foot content creators can skip a few hurdles and start making more money, faster.
For the purpose of this particular article, I’ll be reviewing FeetFinder – a large and well-known foot pic website. Although everyone’s experience will be different, hopefully, you can learn a thing or two about my experience on FeetFinder.
Overall Rating
6.5
Value for the Money
6
Customer Support
6
Reputation
7.5
Pros ✅
Cons ❌
Accessible to users in and outside of the United States
Fierce competition that negatively impacts sales and earning potential
Referral program
Substantially more sellers than buyers
ID verification for sellers for added security
High commissions and monthly fees (20% commission on all sales)
Two selling options (subscription plans and individual sales)
A complicated and unprofessional website design that’s difficult to navigate
A well-known company in the industry with a large following
Difficult to access your funds (complicated and lengthy withdrawal process)
“Wait… I don’t have time to read all this!”
We’re all busy people. But this is the part you need to read if you’re interested in selling feet pics.
From my experience, FunwithFeet is the best platform.
Mainly (and simply), is because there’s more buyers on the platform, which means more money for sellers.
Plus, the customer support and website is amazing.
What is FeetFinder and How Does it Work?
A quick Google search of “feet pics” will bring up a plethora of results, many of which will direct you toward FeetFinder. Launched in 2019, FeetFinder quickly took the foot pic industry by storm, promoting itself as the safest and most secure place to buy and sell feet pics.
The brainchild of Drexel University student Patrick Nielson, FeetFinder was designed to take the guesswork out of selling foot content online and create a positive, safe experience for all those involved. Nielson planned to achieve this by requiring all sellers to undergo ID verification which includes uploading a picture of their government-issued ID and a selfie holding their ID. And while I understand the logic behind this, I was a little uncomfortable taking a picture of my license and uploading it to an online website. Buyers must keep a credit card on file to guarantee that sellers get paid for their work.
FeetFinder also charges pretty hefty commission fees of 20% plus membership fees, claiming these funds are used to maintain user safety, offer secure payment systems, and for advertising the website and its sellers. I’m not sure how true this is or if the commission fees are worth it when you’re trying to make money selling feet pics, but I can tell you that it’s difficult to watch a large chunk of your earnings get taken every payday.
Getting Started on FeetFinder
Before I knew how difficult it would be to make a name for myself on FeetFinder and navigate the website, I underwent the traditional registration process. This looks a lot like most other websites and includes a section for entering your personal information (i.e. user name, email address, gender, ethnicity, region) and creating a profile and bio.
As mentioned above, you also need to upload a picture of your ID and a selfie holding the ID. FeetFinder uses this information to confirm that you are who you say you are, plus that you’re at least 18 years old. It took FeetFinder about 2 days to get back to me and approve my account. In the meantime, I was able to create my profile and attempt to navigate the platform. I also sat with a knot in my stomach waiting for approval and wondering if my private information was being shared all over the Internet. (It wasn’t!)
Choosing a Subscription Plan
Even before you ever make a sale, FeetFinder asks you to choose a subscription plan. This is a monthly fee you pay, as a seller, to use the website. This isn’t abnormal. Most foot pic platforms (even the ones I’m currently using today like FunwithFeet) require sellers to pay. After all, they’re handling most of the advertising and website maintenance and providing secure payments and conflict resolution, if necessary.
FeetFinder has two plans to choose from – a basic plan and a premium plan. The biggest difference between these two plans is the price and the fact that premium members earn a spot near the top of the results page. That means your content and profile will appear before basic members. With that being said, I still opted for the basic plan that unlocked all the features I knew I needed like the ability to chat with buyers, receive custom order requests, upload unlimited albums, and access to the website’s customer support (not that this mattered much, which I’ll explain below).
Access to these features costs $4.99 per month. You can also pay $14.99 for the entire year or a one-time payment of $40 for a lifetime. I chose to pay month-to-month and I’m glad I did since I ended up canceling after 60 days on the platform. The premium membership includes all of the same features as the basic plan but you may get more eyes on your page since your profile appears near the top. But this added exposure will cost you – $14.99 per month, $49.99 for the year, or $80.00 for life. While some people find this upgrade worth it, I didn’t know enough about the website to make such a big investment and opted for the basic plan, instead.
Landing Sales on FeetFinder
Once you choose your subscription plan, pay for it, and your ID is verified, you can start uploading content and chatting with buyers. That is if you can find legitimate ones among the slew of bots and illegitimate users. Even though FeetFinder requires buyers to upload their credit card information during registration, plenty of fake accounts fall through the cracks. Within my first few days on the platform, I received dozens of inquiries from fake users, bots and people looking for a lot more than foot content (i.e. explicit photos).
If you have the time and patience to weed through these messages, you may find a legit buyer. And even if you do, be prepared to fork over 20% of your sale to FeetFinder. This commission fee made it difficult for me to price my content. As a new seller, I didn’t want to charge too much and scare people away but I needed to charge enough to make it worth my time and effort. This is a hard balance to strike without having to factor in a 20% cut.
This is also one reason I shied away from using OnlyFans, which is another subscription-based platform that takes a commission. I personally prefer straightforward websites that charge you a monthly membership fee and let you keep 100% of your sales. This makes it so much easier to price your items, set a budget, and determine if selling feet pics is a worthwhile investment for you. FeetFinder does allow sellers to sell their foot content individually or create subscription plans (similar to OnlyFans) where followers can pay a monthly fee for access to their exclusive content.
One thing that did help me gain more traction on FeetFinder was adding relevant tags and keywords to my content. This increases the chances that your foot pics will show up when someone searches for your niche. The issue is, FeetFinder has dozens of categories – some of which are completely obscure and overlap with others. For that reason, even adding tags and keywords isn’t a guarantee that a buyer will find your page. Some of the strangest categories I’ve come across include “9 toes”, “waitress”, “bizarre”, “drooling”, and “game”.
Getting Paid
FeetFinder offers weekly payouts as long as your account has over $30 in it. The withdrawal process sounds simple enough. Put in a request for a payout, wait for the customer support team to review and approve it, and then receive your money within 3 to 5 business days. Unfortunately, my experience was not nearly this easy.
For starters, the website makes new sellers wait 4 weeks before putting in a withdrawal request. That’s an entire month your funds are frozen and unavailable. When you’re finally permitted to make a request, it takes the customer support staff days to review and approve it. Once they finally do, you’ll see your money in your bank account in about a week (5 business days).
Navigating the FeetFinder Website
Categories aside, there are definitely pros and cons to the FeetFinder platform. While some of the features are great and are clearly designed to help sellers garnish attention and sales, other aspects leave a lot to be desired.
Some of the more notable features that I found particularly helpful were the spotlight sections on the website’s homepage. For example, you can view “Active Sellers”, “Popular Content this Week” (which includes both photos and videos), “Popular Categories”, and “Foot Fetish Pics”.
FeetFinder also offers “Boosts” for sellers, which let you pay a fee to have your profile show up near the top of the results page. Unfortunately, you only get this coveted spot for 5 hours! One boost will cost you $5 or you can purchase 4 for $20 or 10 for $30. I chose a single, 5-hour boost for $5 and saw no increase in my sales, no new messages from buyers, and no real benefit.
Overall, I found FeetFinder’s website clunky, unprofessional, and difficult to navigate. With so many tabs and menus, it’s easy to miss a message or notification, upload new content, and even finalize a sale. The appearance of the website itself is also childlike, with the use of bright pink and purple and a cartoon foot. If you’re interested in creating a professional foot content business and want to be taken seriously, I recommend using the more professional and streamlined platform, FunwithFeet
Creating your profile and photo collection on FeetFinder is no easy task, either. You need to choose both a cover photo and a profile picture and add a lot of details about your personal appearance and preferences. While this can be a benefit since it lets buyers know more about you, it also means sharing intimate details about yourself and finding the right places to do it!
The personal seller dashboard is a bit confusing and has quite a few tabs and menus to choose from. Once you get it figured out, be sure to only input the information you’re comfortable sharing.
Finding your way around the website isn’t much easier from the buyer’s side of things either. If anything, their dashboard has even more tabs, menus, and sidebars to choose from. If you’re looking for a simple, streamlined way of buying and selling feet pics, I suggest using a smaller, more manageable platform.
Using FeetFinder’s Customer Support
If you do run into an issue on FeetFinder, there are a few ways to contact their customer support team. You can either email them or visit their contact page. Here, you can fill out a request form that includes your name, the subject of your inquiry, and more information about your problem.
I tried using both methods and got the same response – none! I sent an email to follow up on my ID verification to which I received no response, however, I did get verification that my account was activated less than 24 hours after sending the email. On another occasion, I sent a request form in for help dealing with an especially aggressive customer and I got no response or help. I ultimately had to block the user, which I was worried might tarnish my reputation. Once you pay your subscription fee, FeetFinder basically cuts you loose to navigate the entire sales process on your own.
The Pros and Cons of FeetFinder
I’d be remiss to say that my experience on FeetFinder was all bad. I did make a few sales and connections before deciding that my time and effort were better spent elsewhere. Here are some of the biggest pros and cons of FeetFinder so you can make your own, balanced decision.
Pros
Let’s start with the good news. There are definitely some perks to using FeetFinder and for those with experience in the foot pic industry, these pros may outweigh the cons and make the entire experience worth your while.
Popularity
There’s no arguing that FeetFinder is a well-known foot pic marketplace. When people think of selling feet pics, FeetFinder is one of the first websites that comes to mind. Overall, FeetFinder has a fairly good reputation with a 4.9-star rating out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. However, some reports indicate that of the 5,600 reviews on Trustpilot, hundreds of them may not be authentic. But, if size and popularity matter to you, FeetFinder tops the list.
Dozens of Categories and Niches
If you’re looking for variety, FeetFinder delivers. With dozens of categories and niches, you’re sure to find something that fits your preferences and personality. I recommend posting foot pics and videos in a few specific niches so that you can hone your craft and perfect your content. FeetFinder lists the most popular categories on its website which include high heels, pedicures, dirty feet, soles, tattoos, nylons, and more. Just remember, that the more popular the categories, the more sellers you’ll be competing against.
Referral Program
FeetFinder also offers a referral program. If you have friends that want to sell feet pics and they sign up on the platform using your referral code, you’ll earn a percentage of their sales. This money comes from FeetFinder’s 20% cut and not from your friend’s earnings. I never took advantage of this perk because I didn’t find FeetFinder useful enough for me to recommend it to a friend.
Global Reach
Not all foot pic platforms are available around the world but FeetFinder is. If you’re interested in reaching a global audience for your foot content, FeetFinder attracts buyers from several countries. The only issue you may run into is currency exchange and hagglers.
Cons
While not everyone would consider these factors “cons”, these were just a few of the deal breakers for me when it came to using FeetFinder for my foot pic business.
Commissions and Fees
I know I’ve mentioned it several times in this FeetFinder review but it bears repeating. FeetFinder is one of the only dedicated foot pic platforms that keeps a commission on your sales. Every other website I’ve worked with lets sellers keep all of their earnings but does charge a monthly listing fee. FeetFinder does both. In a market that’s already insanely competitive, they make it increasingly difficult to earn a living.
Bots and Illegitimate users
Any time you try to make money online, you’re faced with the risk of getting ripped off or encountering bots. This is true on most foot pic websites but I found it especially irritating on FeetFinder. More than a third of all the messages I received in my inbox were from bots or people looking to chat with no intention of ever making a purchase. It’s difficult to weed these people out and I found myself wasting days and even weeks talking to the same customers, hoping they’d make a purchase, only to have them ghost me in the end.
Stiff Competition
Because FeetFinder is so well-known, it attracts sellers from around the world – all with different levels of experience. Just when you think you have a completely unique take on a particular niche or category, you’ll find that 20 other sellers make the same type of content. This can be discouraging, to say the least. FeetFinder is completely unbalanced with far more sellers than buyers. So, unless you have a loyal following from other platforms or social media, chances are, you and your foot content will get lost in the shuffle on this website. Here are some other platforms of where to sell feet pics.
FeetFinder Review: Bigger Isn’t Always Better
From my experience, just because FeetFinder is one of the most well-known foot pic platforms around, it doesn’t mean it’s the best. In fact, its size and popularity make it difficult to navigate and nearly impossible to succeed on. Without a substantial following or customer base going in, you’ll face an uphill battle the entire time.
After two months on the site, I decided to cut my losses and focus my time and attention on the platforms where I saw the most success. Succeeding in the foot pic industry is about trial and error. Hopefully, the information found in this review can help you decide whether or not FeetFinder should be a part of your long-term business plan.