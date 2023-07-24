FunwithFeet Review - My Experience Selling Feet Pics

This review is for all the OG foot content creators. The ones who have been around selling foot pics and videos before it was the “cool” thing to do. I’ve been through the wringer in terms of selling foot pics on various platforms. While some have been great, others have actually cost me money! I’m hoping that through my experiences, newcomers to the foot pic industry can more easily navigate the market and save a lot of time, money, and aggravation.
As a disclaimer, I’m not here to bash any current foot pic marketplaces. Instead, I want to inform you about the platform that I’ve found to be most effective, supportive, and worth the investment – FunwithFeet.com. So hold onto your socks (or slip them off) and come take a journey with me behind the scenes of FunwithFeet’s awesome interface.
How I Heard About FunwithFeet
When I first heard about FunwithFeet, I was already deep into the foot pic industry trying to market my work on social media and sell it on OnlyFans. I also had a FeetFinder account that was all but dead at the time. Both of these outlets were keeping a 20% commission on my sales which was a huge hit and really starting to cut into my revenue. Not only that, but I had to pay a membership fee just to use FeetFinder.
I’m not positive but I’m pretty sure I was spending more money than I was making, so I knew it was time for a change. I had a few acquaintances I’d met while selling foot pics on various platforms. You’d be surprised how many people you meet in foot fetish chat groups and forums online. So, I turned to my kinky friends for advice, and more than a few mentioned FunwithFeet.
I’d never heard of it before but decided to check it out.
My First Impressions of FunwithFeet
When I first visited FunwithFeet.com I was instantly impressed by the website’s neutral color palette and professional layout. The navigation menu was easy to use and I quickly browsed through the sales page, buyer’s section, and most popular categories, and even read a few articles on their blog. All of the information I found was current, relevant, and accurate.
The pages loaded quickly with no errors or lag time. I was also impressed to see a section on the homepage labeled “Recently Joined”. I love when a foot pic website goes out of its way to promote new sellers. It’s hard to make a name for yourself in this industry so every little bit helps. Just a few more views on your profile could help boost your sales and your reputation.
The Sign-Up Process
It didn’t take me long to decide to give FunwithFeet a try. The subscription fees were reasonable and I was excited to finally keep my hard-earned money. FunwithFeet let's sellers keep 100% of their sales. This makes pricing your feet pics and budgeting so much easier. It’s also much less painful come payday when you don’t see a huge chunk of your profits deducted.
All you have to do to get started on FunwithFeet is click on the “Sell Now” button on the website’s homepage. Once you have an account, you can visit the same page and click “Login”.
The first page is where you can create your unique display or username. If you want to stay anonymous, coming up with a creative, sexy display name is your best bet. I suggest something that gives buyers a better idea of the type of content you sell. For example, if you’re an older woman, something that says MILF or cougar would work. Or use your display name to list your occupation like a naughty nurse, kinky librarian, or horny college student.
You also need to enter your age (you have to be 18 to sell on any foot pic website), your gender, and your ethnicity.
The next section will ask about the country where you live and a little more about yourself. This is another great opportunity to give your potential customers a sneak peek into your life and backstory. Just be careful not to share too much information. Include things like your hobbies, fantasies, and kinks but leave you more personal details like your last name, where you live, or information about your family.
You also need to upload a profile picture which should be a high-resolution, high-quality photo of either your face, body, feet or all of the above. FunwithFeet doesn’t allow nudity though, so keep your clothes on or get creative with your angles.
Scroll down a bit more and enter your email address (which FunwithFeet uses to verify your account and identity), and create a unique password for the site. You’ll need this later on to access your sales page and personal dashboard.
Confirm your password and the fact that you’re at least 18 years old and choose whether or not to receive marketing information. Once you do all that, click continue.
This registration process only took me a few minutes and is as straightforward as it gets. The directions are easy to follow and they don’t ask for too many details like your physical attributes, preferences, or the services you want to offer. What’s nice is that you can add and personalize your dashboard with this information later on, if you choose to do so. FunwithFeet keeps things simple and puts sellers in the driver’s seat of their success, which I love!
FunwithFeet’s Membership Plans and Packages
The other reason I love FunwithFeet.com is the low membership fees. There are 2 affordable options – 3 months for $9.99 or 6 months for $14.99. I wasn’t sure how much I’d like the platform and was already bleeding money on OnlyFans and FeetFinder so I opted for the three-month plan to start. (Update: since this writing, I’ve upped my account to the 6-month plan because I exclusively sell on FunwithFeet now.)
Paying on FunwithFeet.com is fast, easy, and secure. The platform accepts all major credit cards and also uses two of the safest payment methods for both US and international users – Segpay and Paxum. This process was also super simple and quick. I never worried about my safety on this platform and received a confirmation email for my payment almost right away.
Now you can visit your dashboard, start uploading photos, and personalize your sales page.
Building My FunwithFeet Dashboard
Because I have experience selling feet pics, it didn’t take me long to set up my dashboard on FunwithFeet. But I think this would be true for beginners too. The website walks you through the process and makes it easy to upload a variety of pictures and videos to your collection.
The website also has all the basic categories for posting like bondage and BDSM, high heels, dirty feet, and tattoos, among many others. I love this because it gives you the chance to post in the categories you’re familiar with and experiment with new ones. You may even stumble on a new passion, which for me, was dancer feet pics. Who knew feet in ballet slippers could be so beautiful?
This is what the basic seller dashboard looks like.
The navigation menu to the left makes it easy to navigate the page and update information. The About Me section includes your bio, personal information, and links to your social media accounts. If you want to make changes to your general account information, click on Settings. The Collections tab is where you upload new photos and videos to your inventory, which I recommend doing weekly. You should also add tags and keywords to your content to increase the chances that they show up during relevant searches.
Once you land a few sales, click on the Earnings option to see the total funds in your FunwithFeet wallet. It shows you both your available and pending balance. You can request a withdrawal once you earn at least $50. I usually receive my money within 5 business days and it’s automatically deposited into my bank account. This page also displays all your recent transactions so you can keep track of who owes you money, what payments are outstanding, and how much you charged for certain types of content in the past.
The Inbox tab is where you view and respond to customer requests and messages. I suggest checking this often, even if it doesn’t show that you have a new message. This guarantees you never miss an inquiry or sales opportunity.
How Much Money I Make on FunwithFeet
People ask me this question all the time and I never have a clear-cut answer. My response is usually, “It depends” – because it does. How much I make selling feet pics depends on a variety of factors including how active I am, how many custom orders I take, how many new pics I add to my inventory and in what categories, and if I’m posting videos regularly.
On average, though, I make somewhere between $300 and $500 per month selling feet pics on FunwithFeet. I’ve also landed custom orders for several hundred dollars a piece. It’s really a balance of hard work and hustle and luck. If you stumble upon a foot lover that is obsessed with your work and has money to spend, that single client could keep you financially stable for a few months at a time.
My biggest piece of advice on this topic is to price your foot content reasonably but competitively. Look at what other sellers with your similar experience and content-style are selling their pics and videos for. Start on the lower end until you establish yourself, gain popularity, and land a few sales. Then, slowly start increasing your prices by a few dollars. Also, don’t be afraid to charge more for custom content. Although you don’t want to price your content too high, you also need to know your worth.
My Pro Tips for Successfully Selling Feet Pics on Fun with Feet
Every foot content creator is different. No two sellers will make the same amount consistently, have the same number of clients, or even post the same type of content. Your uniqueness will help you succeed so harness it, don’t suppress it. If you decide that FunwithFeet.com is the right platform for you, here are my top tips for getting started and making the most money.
● Do research about what types of foot content are trending and how much pics and videos are selling for.
● Be diverse – don’t post the same pics over and over again. Experiment with different lighting, angles, backgrounds, and props.
● Keep your inventory fresh and unique.
● Engage with buyers in a flirtatious, yet professional way. No still means no, even over chat.
● Use social media to promote your FunwithFeet account but don’t sell your foot content on social media (too many scammers and no security).
● Be patient. It takes time to navigate the foot pic industry, secure steady income, and troubleshoot what works and what doesn’t.
FunwithFeet is Worth the Investment
If you’re looking for a foot pic website that offers everything you need from exposure and earning potential to security and support, FunwithFeet.com is it. I’ve had enough bad experiences to last me a lifetime and to realize that a little bit of support goes a long way. FunwithFeet’s easy-to-use interface, professional layout, and customer service make it the best choice for selling your foot content. Good luck!