homeClass Empowers Parents and Educators with Access to Leading Voices in Education

New Delhi (India), October 27: In an age of rapid educational change and evolving pedagogies, parents and educators are in need of guidance and expertise. homeClass, an educational platform that is pioneering a new way for parents and educators to access knowledge.

homeClass has launched a series of webinars and podcasts that provide direct access to renowned educationists, school principals, government advisors on educational policies and top-tier MNC decision-makers. These events aim to foster discussions on topics that profoundly impact children's upbringing, future prospects and educational goals.

Neetu Saini, Parent of Atulya(11) and Akshita(13), said: "homeClass's webinars have bridged the gap between us, the parents, and the experts who are shaping our children's education. It's like having a direct line to those who understand the evolving landscape."

Dr. Farooq Wasil, CAO Vasal Education and Director- Thinksite Services Pvt. Ltd., said, "As an educator, I've been thrilled to be part of these webinars. It's not just about theory; it's about real-world insights that can reshape the way the teachers prepare their students for the future." added the President of India awardee.

“One distinguishing feature of homeClass webinars is that they are interactive in nature. In these live sessions, parents and educators have the opportunity to pose questions to guest speakers like us, fostering a dynamic and highly engaging learning experience,” said Rajnish Prasad, an IIT-IIM Alumni, currently with SAP Industries as Head of Engineering - Consumer & Energy, who is gracing as a guest speaker in November. “This direct interaction ensures that participants can gain deeper insights into their child's educational needs and leave with a high-quality understanding of essential topics.”

“In a world where the educational landscape is in constant flux, homeClass is taking a leading role in empowering parents and educators. With direct access to leading voices in education, interactive learning experiences, and a repository of knowledge on YouTube, homeClass is setting a new standard for educational support.” said Dr. Jawar Surishetti, an eminent doctorate in Psychology, TEDx speaker, adviser to Government of India and best-selling author, all-in-one man, “In essence, homeClass's webinars and podcasts are not mere sources of information; they are tools for empowerment. By gaining access to a wealth of knowledge and expertise, parents and educators are better equipped to guide their children towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”

“The wealth of knowledge shared during the webinars is preserved as podcasts on homeClass's YouTube channel”, mentions Mrs. Sumitra Iyengar, an adviser to the platform. “This means that the discussions aren't fleeting moments but valuable resources that can be revisited at any time.” Her office commented, “Subscribing to the channel provides free and continuous access to these insights, making it a go-to hub for educational guidance.”

Madhura S Roy, Parent of Anagha(7), said: "I can't emphasize enough how these webinars have helped me navigate the complexities of the educational landscape. It's opened up a world of opportunities for my child that I didn't even know existed."

The educational landscape is vast and ever-expanding, and through these initiatives, homeClass is poised to lead the way in empowering parents and educators to make the best choices for their children's educational journeys. In doing so, homeClass is not just revolutionizing education; it is revolutionizing the way parents and educators engage with it.

Join homeClass webinars here https://homeclass.in/webinar

homeClass YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/homeclass

For more information and guest speaking opportunities, +91 6366 460 340