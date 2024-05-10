Lok Sabha Elections Updates | 'Those who have 2 wives will receive Rs 2 lakh': BJP accuses Congress' Ratlam candidate of 'objectifying women'
Track the latest election updates from across India, with DH.
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 03:20 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 03:20 IST
Highlights
03:1710 May 2024
'Those who have 2 wives will receive Rs 2 lakh': BJP accuses Congress' Ratlam candidate of 'objectifying women'
03:1710 May 2024
I.N.D.I.A. leaders to meet EC today over voter data delay, 'communal' politics
03:1710 May 2024
Another Gandhi family loyalist tries his luck from Nellore
03:1710 May 2024
EC flags over 3,600 polling stations as critical for 4th phase polls in Bengal
'Those who have 2 wives will receive Rs 2 lakh': BJP accuses Congress' Ratlam candidate of 'objectifying women'
I.N.D.I.A. leaders to meet EC today over voter data delay, 'communal' politics
After raising tough questions on how the Lok Sabha polls are being conducted, I.N.D.I.A. leaders will meet the Election Commission on Friday evening to demand the publication of the actual number of those who cast votes at the earliest. They also want to complain against the “communal” campaign run by the ruling NDA bloc.
Read more
Another Gandhi family loyalist tries his luck from Nellore
K Raju, the bureaucrat turned politician who is now the chief of the Congress Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, OBC and Minority department is fighting his maiden election from the seat in Rayalseema, a traditional Congress bastion that is now a YSRCP stronghold.
Read more
EC flags over 3,600 polling stations as critical for 4th phase polls in Bengal
Considering the sensitivity of the stations, the poll body has decided to deploy a total of 579 companies of central forces during the fourth phase of polling, an official said, adding more than 30,000 state police personnel would also be deployed.
Read more
BJP handed I.N.D.I.A. bloc victory 'on platter' by jailing Kejriwal, says Gopal Rai
Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai on Thursday alleged that by putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail in a 'fake case,' the BJP has ensured its defeat in the national capital.
Read more
Published 10 May 2024, 03:17 IST