Indian Icon Awards 2024: A Night of Glitz, Recognition, and Inspiration!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: The Lalit Ashok Bangalore sparkled on May 4th, 2024, as it played host to the prestigious Indian Icon Awards 2024, organized by the renowned Pride India Awards platform. The evening was a dazzling celebration of excellence, recognizing and honouring the achievements of outstanding individuals and businesses across various sectors.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests of honour, including Dr. TN Suresh Kumar, former ISRO Space Scientist and Chief Advisor of Vyomika Space Academy; Mr. R Gopinath Rao, Deputy Director of MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Government of India; Mr. Ashwinder Singh, acclaimed author, CEO of Residential at Bhartiya Urban, and Co-Chairman at CII; and Dr. Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula, Advocate and Managing Partner of Dispute Resolution Hub; and Dr.Mir Anwar Mohiuddin, IRS, Dlitt, France, Deputy Commissioner Customs, Government of India, Mr.Pankaj Jain, Director, Risk Advisory Consulting, PwC, Ms.navneet Kaur, Founder and CEO, FemTech India, Ms.Ita Rawat, Founder, Asmee Digital Services and Thinkhall Training and Consultancy, Ms.Resha Jain, Chief Branding Officer, GIVA. Adding further glamour to the occasion, Ms. Sapthami Gowda enamoured the event as special celebrity guest.

The ceremony witnessed a phenomenal turnout, with a large number of award winners present to receive their well-deserved recognition. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement and pride as each recipient stepped onto the stage to be acknowledged for their exceptional contributions.