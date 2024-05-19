Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

ITC's MD Sanjiv Puri assumes charge as CII President

Puri heads ITC Ltd, a conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, hotels, paperboards & packaging, agribusiness, and IT and is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and US, and Surya Nepal Private Ltd.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 08:23 IST
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 08:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC, has assumed office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2024-25, the chamber said on Sunday.

He takes over from R Dinesh, Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Puri heads ITC Ltd, a conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, hotels, paperboards & packaging, agribusiness, and IT.

He is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and US, and Surya Nepal Private Ltd.

Rajiv Memani takes over as President-Designate of CII for 2024-25. He is Chairman of the India region of Ernst & Young (EY), a leading global professional services organisation.

He is also a member of EY's global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee.

Tata Chemicals Limited Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan takes over as the vice president of CII for 2024-25.

"He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT, Roorkee, a Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School. Mukundan, during his 33-year career with Tata Group, has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group," CII stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2024, 08:23 IST
Business NewsCIIITCcompaniesSanjiv Puri

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT