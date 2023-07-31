Making Quality Education Accessible: Dr. Abdul Rahim's Endeavour

With over 5000 students across five branches, Global Public School, founded by Dr. Rahim in 2009, aims to provide international standard education at affordable rates. His vision goes beyond mere numbers, as he firmly believes that "the tomorrow of students must be greater than their today".
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28: In an era where the cost of education is skyrocketing, the relevance of affordable, quality education becomes ever more crucial. According to the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), the average annual private expenditure for general education has increased by a whopping 175% over a decade. Amid this scenario, meet Dr. Abdul Rahim, the Managing Director of Global Group of Educational Institutions, a man who is striving to make quality education accessible to all, irrespective of their economic background.
Dr. Rahim's journey from being a trader in public spaces to an esteemed educationist is nothing short of inspiring. His interactions with various walks of society illuminated the transformative power of education. This realization propelled him to switch gears and dedicate his life to the noble cause of education.
With over 5000 students across five branches, Global Public School, founded by Dr. Rahim in 2009, aims to provide international standard education at affordable rates. His vision goes beyond mere numbers, as he firmly believes that "the tomorrow of students must be greater than their today". The school focuses on leveraging technology in the classrooms, including AI and robotics, to make learning interactive and engaging.
Recognizing the smartphone as a tool that can be both a distraction and an opportunity, Dr. Rahim focuses on value education, which he feels is currently missing from the education system. He addresses this challenge by conducting seminars and short-term courses for parents, teaching them the basics of guiding their children's education in the digital age.
Dr. Rahim is not just a promoter of education but also a strong advocate for skills-based learning. He credits 'Dream a Dream', a non-profit organization, for supporting his students to learn new ideas and believes that skills-based education can transform thoughts effectively. In his quest to bring innovative programs to his schools, Dr. Rahim has collaborated with tech-driven organizations and community organizations. From hosting interactive gatherings for the implementation of best practices to working with organizations like ULIPSO and MFRD for life skill development and women empowerment activities, Dr. Rahim’s approach to education is holistic and inclusive.Dr. Rahim attributes his success to his father, Late. Abdul Razack, who was his inspiration and supported him during his struggling period. His journey is marked by several milestones that attest to his tireless dedication to his cause. He has been recognized for his efforts, with accolades such as the Kempegowda Award by B.B.M.P, which he received from the Honourable Chief Minister Sadanand Gowda in 2012. He has also been awarded by organizations overseas in Australia and Srilanka.
His contributions extend well beyond the realm of education. As a social worker, he has made significant strides in promoting education to economically disadvantaged students and has been instrumental in providing educational resources through his institution. He has facilitated eye screenings for 2000 people and supported 250 cataract operations, showcasing his commitment to community healthcare. During the lockdown, he recognized and awarded Asha workers and local clinic doctors for their tireless work.
Moreover, Dr. Rahim has taken initiatives to empower marginalized sections of society and promote women's empowerment by opening the "LIMRA Training Academy". This academy focuses on imparting new skills and technological advancements, with nearly 200 candidates shortlisted for teachers' training.
Dr. Rahim's influence is not confined to his locality. He was invited to Sri Lanka for discussions regarding the education system by the Union Education Minister in 2017. This attests to the far-reaching impact of his innovative approach to education.
Furthermore, Dr. Rahim has displayed a keen sense of civic duty by opening a helpline centre that has helped people enrol in government programmes and apply for various cards like Voter ID, E-Shram, Aadhar, BPL Ration, and Health cards.
From initiating relief work in flood-hit Ramnagar to providing monetary support for a family to rebuild their home, Dr. Rahim’s commitment to his community is unwavering. He was recognized as a "Public Hero" by the number 1 Kannada News Channel Public T.V, further solidifying his image as a stalwart of social service and education.
Dr. Rahim's story is a testament to his belief that change is possible. His efforts are a beacon of hope in an education system that is often criticized for its high costs and inaccessibility. He proves that with the right intentions and diligent efforts, we can make education a tool for transformation and social mobility, and not just a privilege for a few.