PlumbexIndia 2024 begins with an innovative showcase of Plumbing and water technologies in Mumbai

Mumbai, India – April 25, 2024 – PlumbexIndia 2024, the premier exhibition dedicated to plumbing and water technologies, encompassing Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings, Water Treatment Plants, Drainage solutions, Pumps, Sewage Treatment Plants, Valves, Water Filtration Plants and Rainwater Harvesting solutions commenced today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Running from April 25th to April 27th, this event is set to unveil the latest innovations and trends shaping the water, sanitation, and plumbing industry.

Supported by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), PlumbexIndia 2024 was inaugurated by esteemed dignitaries including Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of NAREDCO and Founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group. Also present were His Excellency Mr. Clement Camenho, the Ambassador of Angola, Architect Vilas Avachat, President of IIA, G. Hari Babu, President of NAREDCO, and Architect Sarosh Wadia, National President of IIID.

During the inaugural session, significant publications and codes were released by the International Plumbing Association (IPA). Notable releases included the Water Audit Council (WAC) Manual, aimed at guiding-built environments in conducting water audits, and the reference Course Material for IPA's Plumbing Curriculum, in response to AICTE's directives. Additionally, the Water Efficient Products - India Guide, focusing on the use of water-efficient plumbing products, was unveiled.