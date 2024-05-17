Long air raid alert lifted in Kharkiv after drone strikes, missile warning

A protracted air raid alert in most of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region was lifted early on Friday after officials reported Russian drone strikes and a missile warning in the city of Kharkiv.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said at least five drones had struck Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city's Osnovyanskyi district had been hit, triggering a fire.