Wonderla Bengaluru Marks 18th Anniversary as India's Largest Amusement Park Chain

Bengaluru, 9th October 2023– Wonderla Holidays Ltd., India’s largest amusement park chain, is excited to commemorate the 18th anniversary of its flagship park in Bengaluru. Wonderla Bengaluru was inaugurated in 2005, and since then the Park has consistently set the standard for providing an unparalleled experience to thrill-seekers, families, and leisure enthusiasts.

The park's commitment to delivering unforgettable memories while safeguarding visitors, ensuring their satisfaction, and protecting the environment stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment. To mark this milestone, Wonderla is rolling out a series of special offers and events that promise an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Furthermore, Wonderla Bengaluru is hosting a Dasara Habba from October 14th to 24th, offering visitors a 11-day programme filled with exciting activities including Mangalore doll dance, a grand procession, Chingari Mela, a food festival, DJ and much more.

Commenting on the joyous occasion, Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays, said "I am extremely thrilled and proud of our journey this far and it is clearly a testament to our commitment to providing wonderful experiences to our visitors. My heartfelt thanks to the Wonderla team and our cherished customers for their unwavering dedication and love.”

Wonderla’s Bengaluru Park offers an array of attractions that have solidified its status as a preferred destination for individuals of all age groups. With an area of around 82 acres and over 1.2 million footfalls in 23’, this amusement park provides a diverse array of thrilling rides boasting a total of 61 rides, including 28 land-based attractions, 21 aquatic adventures, and 12 child-friendly rides. From high-thrill roller coasters to the heart-pounding Flash Tower and the refreshing Wonder Splash, the park ensures an enriching experience for every guest.

Known for its landscaped gardens, it creates a verdant oasis enhancing the overall visitor experience. The park regularly hosts special events, shows, and entertainment programs, enriching the visitor experience with extra excitement. In the past 18 years, Wonderla Bengaluru has achieved many notable accolades such as the TRRAIN Retail Award 2022-23- Certificate of Excellence, won 2 awards instituted by the IAAPI National Awards for Excellence 2022-23- the Awards in the Innovative Promotional Activity Through Media as well as for the most Innovative Ride. The company is expected to grow by 19% revenue CAGR led by 9% ARPU and footfall CAGR over FY23-28 and Wonderla Bengaluru is expected to grow by 13% in FY23-26E.

