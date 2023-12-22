ZEE5 Global launches Largest Consumer Giveback campaign in the United States with Hawaii trips, Tablets, Headphones, Guaranteed Quicklly Gift Cards and more up for grabs

In a special holiday season initiative to thank its users, ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming service for South Asian content, has rolled out a massive campaign titled ‘The Great ZEE5 Giveaway’ which offers guaranteed gifts ranging from gift vouchers to vacations for US consumers on purchase of its 4K packs or Add-on packs.

Launched in association with the leading online South Asian marketplace in the US, Quicklly, the Gift cards rewards partner, the consumer giveback program was announced during the recent launch of ZEE5 Global Add-ons - a strategic move to aggregate multiple South Asian streaming platforms on the ZEE5 Global platform. This initiative will offer a one-stop destination to consumers for easy and seamless access to their favorite South Asian content.

With this limited period offer timed especially with the holiday season, subscribers can participate in a new year sweepstakes for a chance to win vacations to Hawaii, wireless headphones, tablets, smartwatches and more. In addition, every subscriber gets a guaranteed gift voucher worth $10 with a ZEE5 4K monthly subscription and $40 with an annual subscription.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, "It’s been a huge year for us here in the US as we’ve become the leading South Asian streaming platform in the shortest possible time and it’s all on the back of the massive love from our consumers. To say thank you and express our gratitude, we’re now looking to delight our consumers through multiple initiatives. From the recently launched ZEE5 Add-ons which will simplify how they subscribe to and access their South Asian content now on a single platform, to offering guaranteed rewards with every subscription in partnership with another key South Asian brand, Quicklly, as well as a chance to win exciting Hawaii vacations and other gifts in our upcoming New Year sweepstakes, we want to ensure that this holiday season is even more memorable with ZEE5 Global."

Sharing about the partnership, Pritesh Velankar, COO of Quicklly Inc., said, “At Quicklly, we are thrilled to collaborate with ZEE5 Global to bring a unique blend of entertainment and cultural convenience to our users. With our aligned mission and values, we believe this is just the beginning of a partnership that will redefine the way people engage with their favorite entertainment, flavors and fashion from the comforts of their home."

ZEE5 Global Add-ons is available across platforms like Android, iOS, www.zee5.com, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung TVs.

