News Live: 'Those who commit crime will be made to curse the day they were born,' says Bengal Guv as counting under way

44 people have been killed in panchayat poll violence till yesterday, why is Mamata Banerjee silent on these deaths? says BJP leader Agnimitra Paul
VIDEO | "44 people have been killed in panchayat poll violence till yesterday. And even today, on counting day, we have information that the TMC cadre will create a lot of ruckus. Why is Mamata Banerjee silent on these deaths?" says BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on West Bengal… pic.twitter.com/gapNke3RE1
'We will take stern action against control room lords who sit in political control rooms and guide goons on field,' says Bengal Guv as counting under way
08:17
'There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal,' say Guv as counting begins
Panchayat election | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal. Those who commit violence in the field will be made to curse the day they are born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons… pic.twitter.com/Sgq8LiGXTP
Counting for Bengal rural polls begins, over 2 lakh candidates in fray
The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in WestBengalbegan on Tuesday morning amid tight security, officials said.
There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.
"The counting, which began at 8 am, is likely to continue for the next two days. It will take time for the ballots to be counted and the results to be compiled. We are hopeful that a trend will be available by the end of the day," an SEC official said.
08:04
&K: National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts searches at five locations in south Kashmir in terror conspiracy case.
07:57
Kharge approvesthe proposal for the appointment of Pradesh Congress office bearers and Presidents to various District Congress Committees in Rajasthan
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of Pradesh Congress office bearers and Presidents to various District Congress Committees, in the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows on 10th July. pic.twitter.com/drmRyJtqGk
Those who commit crime will be made to curse the day they were born: Bengal Governor Edited video is available in video section on
Seven dead, several injured after a bus plunged into Sagar canal in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district
44 people have been killed in panchayat poll violence till yesterday, why is Mamata Banerjee silent on these deaths? says BJP leader Agnimitra Paul
Representatives of political parties arrive at a counting centre in Islampur town of North Dinajpur district as counting begins
Five people killed after SUV collides with bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad
'We will take stern action against control room lords who sit in political control rooms and guide goons on field,' says Bengal Guv as counting under way
'There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal,' say Guv as counting begins
Counting for Bengal rural polls begins, over 2 lakh candidates in fray
The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in WestBengalbegan on Tuesday morning amid tight security, officials said.
There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.
"The counting, which began at 8 am, is likely to continue for the next two days. It will take time for the ballots to be counted and the results to be compiled. We are hopeful that a trend will be available by the end of the day," an SEC official said.
&K: National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts searches at five locations in south Kashmir in terror conspiracy case.
Kharge approvesthe proposal for the appointment of Pradesh Congress office bearers and Presidents to various District Congress Committees in Rajasthan
Two men shot dead in Delhi, investigation under way
Security deployed as counting to begin shortly