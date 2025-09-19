'Bengalurupex-2025': District philately exhibition in November, registrations open now

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West Postal Division will host a district-level philatelic exhibition, 'Bengalurupex-2025', at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on November 4 and 5.</p>.<p>Entries close on October 3.</p>.<p>The exhibition aims to promote philately and provide a platform for collectors to showcase their collections.</p>.<p>Participation is divided into 'Competitive' and 'Non-Competitive Classes', the latter by invitation only. The 'Competitive Class' is open to all stamp collectors, including students.</p>.From Rs 1 cr to Rs 3 cr: Karnataka Govt expands BBMP commissioners’ project-sanctioning powers.<p>Entries must be submitted to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bengaluru West Division, before the deadline.</p>.<p>As part of the event, stamp designing and letter-writing contests will be organised for students, along with philatelic workshops.</p>.<p>For details, contact 080-23493263 or 23493283.</p>