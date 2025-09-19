From Rs 1 cr to Rs 3 cr: Karnataka Govt expands BBMP commissioners’ project-sanctioning powers

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has empowered commissioners of the five newly carved corporations to approve projects up to Rs 3 crore, tripling the earlier Rs 1-crore limit set for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).</p>.<p>This will allow corporations to take up minor works independently and without delay.</p>.<p>As per an order issued on September 17, commissioners have been authorised to grant administrative approval for works to be tendered and to approve tenders after receiving quotations.</p>.<p>Commissioners can now sanction works up to Rs 3 crore, while the standing committee of councillors will handle projects between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore. The elected council will approve works up to Rs 10 crore. Projects above Rs 10 crore will need state government approval.</p>.<p>The same authority applies to tenders, but with caps.</p>.<p>Commissioners cannot approve projects if bidders quote more than 2% above the estimate. The standing committee has a 3% margin and the council has a 5% margin, ensuring fair bidding and preventing overspending.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the government also formed a tender scrutiny committee under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, headed by the GBA commissioner with four members, including the chief engineer of the project concerned.</p>.<p><strong>Separate order</strong> </p>.<p>In a separate order, the government authorised the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD) to approve leave for the commissioners of the five corporations.</p>.<p><strong>Helpline</strong> </p>.<p>The Bengaluru City Central Corporation on Thursday shared control room numbers for citizen grievances. The corporation covers Shanthinagar, CV Raman Nagar, Gandhinagar, Chamarajpet, Chikpet, and Shivajinagar.</p>.<p>The numbers: 080-22975803, 9480685702.</p>