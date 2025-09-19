Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

From Rs 1 cr to Rs 3 cr: Karnataka Govt expands BBMP commissioners’ project-sanctioning powers

In a separate order, the government authorised the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD) to approve leave for the commissioners of the five corporations.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 22:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 22:11 IST
Bengaluru newsBBMPKarnataka government

Follow us on :

Follow Us