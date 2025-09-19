BMTC clarifies viral drunk bus driver video is from Mandya, not Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) stated on Thursday that a viral video that claimed to show one of its bus drivers causing a ruckus while fully drunk was actually from Mandya. </p>.<p>The video, widely shared on social media, was picked up by some news channels, too. </p>.<p>An investigation by the BMTC's security and vigilance department showed that the person seen in the video was not its employee and that the said incident took place at the Mandya bus stand. </p>.BMTC nets Rs 17.45 lakh in fines from passengers.<p>"Linking the BMTC’s name to an incident that has no connection with the corporation is misleading and far from the truth," it said. </p>.<p>It asked the public and media not to circulate such videos and immediately remove it from their social media accounts. </p>