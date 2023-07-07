News Live: UK National Security Advisor Tim Barrow to meet Ajit Doval in Delhi today

  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 08:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur and his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today and attend various programmes, launch development projects and address a public meeting. He will also visit Chhattisgarh today. Track the latest news in India and around the world only with DH!
  • 08:34

    Binance chief strategy officer quits

    Binance's Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann has quit the cryptocurrency exchange, he said in a tweet on Thursday. Last month, US regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating a "web of deception" and filed 13 charges in a federal court in Washington DC Binance has said it would defend itself "vigorously."

  • 08:29

    The road has been blocked near Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway due to boulders falling from the hill: Chamoli Police  

  • 07:13

    UK National Security Advisor Tim Barrow to meet Ajit Doval in Delhi today

  • 07:23

    PM Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh today

  • 07:11

    Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over Threads

    Twitter is threatening legal action against Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.

