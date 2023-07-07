News Live: UK National Security Advisor Tim Barrow to meet Ajit Doval in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur and his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today and attend various programmes, launch development projects and address a public meeting. He will also visit Chhattisgarh today. Track the latest news in India and around the world only with DH!
Binance chief strategy officer quits
Binance's Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann has quit the cryptocurrency exchange, he said in a tweet on Thursday. Last month, US regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating a "web of deception" and filed 13 charges in a federal court in Washington DC Binance has said it would defend itself "vigorously."
Read more
The road has been blocked near Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway due to boulders falling from the hill: Chamoli Police
UK National Security Advisor Tim Barrow to meet Ajit Doval in Delhi today
PM Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh today
Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over Threads
Twitter is threatening legal action against Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.
Read more