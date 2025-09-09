TVS Motors pins hope on a festive market bonanza

<p>Bengaluru: TVS Motor Company expects the upcoming festive season to be its best ever in terms of sales following the cut in GST rates by the GST Council recently. The company has refreshed its product portfolio to meet the increasing demand from its customers, a top company official said.</p>.<p>“We are happy with the government’s decision to cut GST rates. We will see the best-ever Diwali season this year. We have a widest and freshest range of products and we are confident of seeing the best sales season this year,” Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President - Head Commuter & EV Business, TVS Motor Company told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The company is currently recalibrating its product prices after the GST rate cut on two-wheelers to 18 per cent. The new rate structure across models will be announced in a day or two, he said.</p>.GST rate cut: TVS Motor expects best-ever sales for Diwali.<p>As part of its efforts to attract new customers, TVS Motor has refreshed a series of its models and launched upgraded vehicles. The company, on Monday, launched TVS NTORQ 150, a hyper sport scooter. It is powered by a 149.7 cc race-tuned engine and inspired by stealth aircraft design. The company expects it will cater to a new generation of riders who are looking for high performance with hyper connected tech.The scooter is priced at Rs 119,000 (ex-showroom). The price will be adjusted once the company announces new pricing, he said.</p>.<p>Haldar said the company is investing heavily in R & D to refresh all its existing products and develop new products. The company will bring to the market both electric and IC engine products as and when required. The company recently new top-of-the-line trims of the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V, and limited-edition variants across TVS Apache RTR 160, 180, 200 and TVS Apache RR310 and RTR310. It also announced the addition to the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition. Drawing inspiration from two of Marvel’s most iconic characters, Deadpool and Wolverine. Apart from these, the company launched its new electric offering, TVS Orbiter, which combines several segment-first features including a 158 km range.</p>.<p>“We are open to bringing electric or any other forms of energy vehicles to the market whenever there is a need for it. The company is working on developing products across conventional, electric, CNG, etc,” Hardar said.</p>