News Live: Use of agencies against political opponents hallmark of Modi government says Kharge

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji has been arrested under the PMLA after a long session of questioning. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami on Tuesday to criminal charges that he risked disclosure of defense secrets.
Use of agencies against political opponents hallmark of Modi government says Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has condemnedthe blatant misuse of the ED in searching the office of Tamil Nadu Electricity MinisterSenthil Balaji."These are brazen attempts of the Modi government at harassment and intimidation. Such gross misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents has been the hallmark of the Modi government," Kharge said in a statement.
Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji arrested after ED raids
In the news just coming in from Tamil Nadu, stateminister Senthil Balaji has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a long session of questioning.The ED had launched searches at locations linked to Balaji at Chennai, Karur and Erode, on Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court allowed police and ED probe into an alleged cash for jobs scam against the DMK strongman.
Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital here early on Wednesday, DMK leaders said, after he complained of uneasiness during the Enforcement Directorate raids (ED) at his premises that were on since June 13.
RAF deployed outside TN hospital where V Senthil Balaji is admitted
Crocodile beaten to death in Vaishali district after it killed a 14-year-old boy