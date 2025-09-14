Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025: India fire the first salvo over Pakistan

The Asian archrivals rivals are likely to meet three times in the tournament with India scoring a few brownie points in the duel in the desert in the early encounter.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 17:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 17:53 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketIndiaIndia vs PakistanSuryakumar YadavAsia CupIndia-Pak

Follow us on :

Follow Us