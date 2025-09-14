Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Double delight: Jaismine Lamboria, Minakshi Hooda crowned world champions

Minakshi followed suit a day later on Sunday, by out-punching Paris Olympics bronze medallist Kazakshtan's Nazym Kyzaibay with the same margin in the 48kg summit clash.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 12:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 12:36 IST
Sports Newsweightlifting

Follow us on :

Follow Us