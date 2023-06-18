News Live: 1 dead, 25 missing, as floods, landslides wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal
News Live: 1 dead, 25 missing, as floods, landslides wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal
updated: Jun 18 2023, 08:57 ist
08:48
Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat...'
PM Modi to address 102nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today
08:45
Drones/UAVs, electronic warfare, aircraft and BrahMos missiles will be manufactured & assembled in the UP defense corridor
UP:"The important thing is that there will not be only manufacturing of nuts-bolts or spare parts in the UP defense corridor, drones/UAVs, electronic warfare, aircraft and BrahMos missiles will be manufactured and assembled in this corridor," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a seminar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in Lucknow
08:37
Barmer witnesses strong winds & rain under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy'
#WATCH | Rajasthan: Barmer witnesses strong winds & rain under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy. Severe water logging and flood-like situation were seen at various places. (17.06) pic.twitter.com/ugqT1aqitX
2 women shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's RK Puram
Delhi:Two women were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram PS limits, today. The deceased have been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29). The assailants came for the victim's brother primarily. Prima facie seems to be a money settlement issue. Case registered under relevant sections of IPC. Further probe underway: Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi
08:29
One dead, 25 missing due to floods and landslides in Eastern Nepal
At least 25 missing, one confirmed dead as floods and landslides wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal, say police
06:58
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at a hotel in Beijing
(Credit: Reuters Photo)
06:56
More people over 60 years die due to severe heat in UP; matter to be probed
Balia, UP | Deaths of people above 60 years are increasing. It has not been confirmed yet as to what is the cause of death. A team from Lucknow will come tomorrow to investigate the matter. Another aspect is that due to excessive heat or extreme cold, the figures of death of… pic.twitter.com/sjjwxrlcem
Flood situation in Assam remains grim