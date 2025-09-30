2 foreigners, dental student among 7 held in Rs 9.93-cr drug bust in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A dental student and two foreigners are among seven people arrested in five separate cases for allegedly peddling narcotics worth Rs 9.93 crore.</p>.<p>The police seized 3.858 kg of MDMA crystals, 41 grams of ecstasy pills, 1.82 kg of hydro ganja, and 6 kg of regular ganja. A car and a two-wheeler used in the crime were also impounded.</p>.<p>In the first case, the CCB apprehended Ranjith Antony Mathew, 33, a dental college student, near Adugodi on September 19. He told the police that he had purchased hydro ganja and sold it at higher prices to lead a luxurious life.</p>.Pay for parking on white-topped roads across Bengaluru.<p>On September 24, the police seized 1.22 kg of hydro ganja worth Rs 1 crore stashed in a foreign package and sent to the Foreign Post Office in KG Nagar. The operation was based on intelligence inputs.</p>.<p>On September 25, the CCB arrested Thomas Navid Chime, 42, and Ngwu Kingsley Chukwuemeka, 32, both from Nigeria. They seized 3.858 kg of MDMA crystals and 82 ecstasy pills worth Rs 7.80 crore from them.</p>.<p>The police said the duo revealed they had purchased MDMA crystals and ecstasy pills cheaply and sold them at higher rates to known customers. They had come to India in 2019 on medical and student visas.</p>.<p>In two other cases at the Siddapura and Mahadevapura police stations, four people were arrested and hydro ganja worth Rs 75 lakh and ganja worth Rs 6 lakh were seized.</p>.<p>All cases are under investigation by the CCB.</p>