News Live: Extreme heat wave spreads across US, over 55 mn people under alerts

Indian firm put toxic industrial-grade material in cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths
The Indian manufacturer of cough syrups that Uzbekistan said last year had poisoned 19 children used a toxic industrial-grade ingredient rather than the legitimate pharmaceutical version, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
India starting to reach the limit of its Russian oil splurge
From an island fort outside the heart of historic Mumbai, visitors can spot giant oil tankers unloading their cargoes to two refineries on the city's southeastern coast. Up until a year ago, those ships would almost certainly have been hauling crude from one of a dozen mainstay suppliers — the Middle East, the US and West Africa. Today, the oil is more likely to be Russian.
HP govt join hands with Art of Living to curb drug menace
The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Art of Living to run anti-drug campaigns across the state.
The MoU was signed by Administrative Reforms secretary C Palrasu and Air Marshal (Retd) VPS Rana from the Art of Living (AoL) in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla, a statement issued here said.
