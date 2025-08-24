Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesspirituality and wellness

The heart of the matter

Heart attacks are rising due to lifestyle factors, genetic predispositions, and emerging health markers like hs-CRP, writes Dr Pradeep Haranahalli
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 20:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 20:26 IST
healthSpecialsFeaturesWellness

Follow us on :

Follow Us