News Live: 2 killed during clashes with security forces in Manipur

Situations continue to remain tense in the northeastern state. Amid multi-tier security setup, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp.
DMK supporters stick posters near Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters in Chennai
First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims begins journey from Bhagwati Nagar basecamp in Jammu
2 killed during clashes with security forces in Manipur
Monsoon advances further in the country, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several states
Cconditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of the country including parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and Punjab, during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
In a statement, it said that northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, ranging from fairly widespread to widespread, over the next three days.